League of Legends: Pick'em is making a return for Worlds 2019

Players have a chance to earn Golden Poro icon

League of Legends World Championship is on the cusp of beginning and Pick’em is making a return for 2019. Pick’em is a fantasy game where interested people can try to guess the standings of the World Championship and If your picks pan out, you can earn exclusive rewards such as Blue Essence and ultimate skins.

How to participate in Pick'em?

To take part in the fantasy draft, head over to LoL's Pick’em website and make the predictions. You will have a separate Pick’em for both the Group Stage and Knockout Stage, and each stage will have a corresponding in-game mission. There is no information regarding the missions, but Riot will give an update on it once Pick'em goes live.

What rewards can be earned?

Every player who takes part in the Worlds 2019 Pick’em will receive 500 Blue Essence for each stage and those who will reach the mark of 34 points will get an exclusive shiny Golden Poro Icon.

The lucky players who will predict the result of every stage correctly will earn themselves every ultimate skin in the game. This includes Pulsefire Ezreal, Spirit Guard Udyr, DJ Sona, Elementalist Lux and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune.

When will Pick'em start?

The Pick’em for the Group Stage will start on October 9 and will close on October 11 whereas for the Knockout Stage it will start on October 21 and will end on October 25. The participation is free of cost, so don't forget to cast your predictions.

Worlds 2019 will start on October 3 with the Play-in stage where the best teams around the globe will battle it out in a month-long tournament for the ultimate prize.

