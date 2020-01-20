League of Legends: New Champion Leak, Par'Xzi

A fan-made/ fanart champion of a Game Artist. You can see this project here on his Artstation: ♦️ Ezromist ♦️

Sett hasn’t even been out in the League of Legends live servers for a month, and it seems Riot is already planning on its next champion which is supposedly called Par’Xzi

It was just a few days ago that a mysterious Reddit user leaked out an insider about the new champion who is considered to be a mixture of Ivern and Kha’Zix.

Is the new champion going to be a hybrid of Ivern and Kha'Zix?

Par’Xziis rumored to have around 24 different transformations and carry the ability to interact with the jungle monsters, making his kit quite unique. However, as Riot is strict about disclosing the information of their newer projects before making an official release statement, the post has been deleted, but the information about the champion has already spread.

So what do we know about Par’Xzi so far?

Par’Xzi will be the 150th champions in League of Legends, marking a milestone on the game’s 10-year long success. So, it’s not all that surprising to see that Riot will look to release a champion that’s highly unique and memorable.

Let’s take a look into some of Par’Xzi’s leaked abilities, which have ability evolutions much like Kha’Zix and Kayn.

1. First Stage

Between levels 1 and 5, Par’Xzi, like Ivern, will be able to absorb Wolves or Raptors after a 10-second channel. But the unique part lies in the fact that the skillset will change according to the monsters he absorbs.

If he absorbs the wolves, then he will have melee auto-attacks, whereas, if he absorbs the raptors, then he will become a ranged champion.

2. Second Stage

When between levels 6 and 10, Par’Xzi can then absorb Krugs, Gromp, or the Scuttle Rift, and much like with the previous skillset, absorbing a different monster will provide a different attribute.

Gromp will incorporate AP scaling in his kit, while Krugs will give AD, and Scuttle provide sustain.

3. Third Stage

When he reaches level 11, and till level 15, Par’Xzi can now absorb the Red or Blue Buff. Blue Buff absorption will give him a considerable boost in damage, and the Red Buff will give him special ability effects, which many are guessing to be hard CC effects.

4. Fourth Stage

In the final stages of his evolution from levels 16 to 18, Par’Xzi can absorb the Dragon or Baron Nashor (but only after his team is able to successfully kill it).

Dragon absorption will give his skills AoE effects, whereas the Baron absorption will allow his abilities to deal significantly increased damage.

The new champion is going to be incredibly unique.

Though there is not much that we can confirm about Par’Xzi at this point (not even his splash art), the leaks sure portray the fact that the new champion will be an incredibly unique one. Something that every jungler would love to get their hands on.