League of Legends: What Skins and Events Do Riot have in Store for 2020?

Riot Games have always been known for their creative skin designs and visuals in League of Legends. A great way of enticing the community, Riot Games always delivers when it comes to skins and cosmetics.

And with the champion roster hitting almost 150, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles himself in a recent dev. video talks about how much harder it's getting to make skins for champions.

As a marketing strategy, Riot has always tried to make skins for those champions, which are popular in the game like Yasuo, Lux, Miss Fortune, and Ahri. This practice has been heavily criticized by many players who often like to go for off-meta champs like Ornn, Ivern, and Bard, and feel left out when unique event skins are released.

So, Riot is looking to change that practice a bit this season, and offer every player something to look forward to every patch.

New skins for least popular champs

Skarner last received skin back in 2015

Some champions like Ornn, Skarner, and Xerath are in dire need of new skins. Ornn has not received a single new skin since its release while champions like Skarner and Xerath have gone 1700+ days without a skin to their name..rn will finally get a new skin this season

According to Reav3, Riot Games will focus on releasing skins for lesser- played champions throughout the next season. The names he reads out are, “Skarner, Xerath, Mordekaiser, Kindred, Rek’ Sai, Vel’Koz, Karthus, Sion, Twitch, Taric, Pantheon, Nautilus, Trundle, Bard, Ornn, and Taliyah.”

None of the before mentioned champions have received a new skin in more than 2 years, and Riot will be looking to change that soon.

However, this doesn’t mean that Riot will not be concentrating their resources on making skins for the popular champions so expect more lux skins this season.

Popular champions like Miss Fortune will still be prioritized

Reav3 was very specific when he said, “This means that we’re going to be making skins for a lot of our most popular champions as well. Like Lux, Ezreal, Ahri, and KaiSa. This skins reach a huge number of players and directly fund our ability to make skins for champions with the small-but-dedicated player base.”

For the new season or even for the new decade, Riot will be seeking to please a wider base of players. And perhaps this strategy might be the right step forward for the company when the release of their other Runeterra based games is just around the corner.

Improved Events

Events will improve in the upcoming season

For many players and even YouTube personalities like Necrit, the League of Legends events were always a very lackluster affair.

Reav3 agreed to the fact that the mission variety in events was low, and it made players grind out a lot of games before being able to store up enough tokens to redeem the desirable rewards.

Riot will now be looking to make each event, “feel like a unique event that all players can be excited for, which is why our goal moving forward is to make participating in events, more rewarding, more novel and more memorable for everyone.”

Popular game modes will return for the upcoming season

Each of the events in 2020 will offer a different game mode (not a new one though), and events will have more hype and variety to it. The event pass will be more interactive overall will have a better reward system.

The New Eternal System

Eternal system has been reworked

When the Eternal System was set for its beta release, Riot was heavily criticized for making it available to players only through an RP purchase.

Reav3 states that Riot will be changing that upon the official release, and make it available to players permanently though both RP and Blue Essence. They will also improve on the various features of the Eternals and even provide ‘Unique Eternal’ for those who like to main or ‘one-trick’ particular champions.

Etenral sytem will display more stats than before

According to Reav3, Riot’s goal will be to make skill expressive and memorable stats that you’re stoked to show off and as a result, unique Eternals now track more complex and interesting stats.

Champions and their gameplay will show highly personalized statistics and help the player grow as a result in a very constructive way.

An Exciting Season of League up Ahead

With so many changes in the line, it looks like a great time for Summoners to get more from the game than just ranked icons. By making League of Legends a highly personalized experience, Riot will be looking to widen their player base even more in 2020.

However, climbing the ranked ladder in Solo Queue is still going to be a chore, and many players are still looking to Riot for making the gaming experience as troll-less as possible.