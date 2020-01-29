League of Legends: Patch 10.3 Preview and Jungle Changes; a quick rundown

Akali is getting nerfed Patch 10.3

Mark Yetter the lead game designer of League of Legends has shared the upcoming nerfs and buffs in patch 10.3 and also the change in jungle XP. A much-awaited change every jungle player has been waiting for!

Here is a rundown for patch 10.3 of the game:

Nerfs:

Sett's base HP regen reduced from 9.25 to 8. W cooldown increased from 16-8 to 18-12.W Base damage reduced at level 5 from 90-230 to 90-210.

Ekko Jungle has its base attack speed increased from 6.88 to 6.25.W stun duration reduced from 2.25 to 2 seconds.

Diana got its base mana reduced from 420 to 375. W damage reduced from 22-70 to 18-66.

Akali got gutted with her Q energy cost increased from 80-100 to 120-100. W Akali movement speed increased from flat 20-40% while in shroud to 30-50% decaying speed for 2 seconds on cast. First Akali R is now no longer on free targets.

Miss Fortune got her attack speed per level reduced from 3% to 2.25%.

Senna ADC was also gutted by increasing soul drops on minions senna doesn't kill increased from 20% to 25%. And Soul drops on cannons Senna kills reduced from 100% to 2%.

Sona was sighted as being buffed too far in the last patch, so her E self movement speed was reduced from 25%(+4% per 100 ap) to 20%(+3% per 100 ap).

Leona's W damage was reduved at higher levels from 60-220 to 60-200. E damage reduced from 60-220 to 50-210.

Rumble's W movement speed reduced from 20-40%(30-60 enhanced) to 15-35%(22.5-52.5 enhanced). W shield reduced at early levels from 80-200 to 60-200.

Aphelios has his Calibrums infinite range on marked targets reduced to 2000 range maximum.

Lucian got a bugfix - Second passive shot no longer crits for full damage.

Buffs

Galio's Q tornado duration increased from 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds and damage ticks also increased from 3 to 4 ticks.

Sejuani attack speed bonus at level 1 increased from 0% to 10% and Passive drops off after being hit by small monsters.

Yummi's Q empowered damage changed from 50-275(+40% ap) to 45-220(+40% ap)(+2-8% target current health). Q mana cost is now flat 90 at all levels. W silences wont trigger cooldown. E heal ap % increased from 70-230(+30% ap) to 70-190(+40% ap).

Azir had his R soldier count (width) increased from 5-7 to 6-8.

Corki's Special delivery damage per second increased from 7.5-25 (+37.5 bAD) (+5% ap) to 7.5-25 (+50% bAD) (+6% ap). Special Delivery DoT duration when you knock enemies aside increased from 1 second to 1.5 seconds.

Jungle changes:

Monster hunter Buff

Large monsters grant : +60 EXP instead of +50 EXP.

First large monster bonus EXP reduced from +165 to +150.

Penality for excessively farming minions changed from -10 gold;removed at jungle item completion to -13 gold; removed at 14 minutes.

Krugs

Krug camp now gives 165 XP. XP and gold redistributed :

Large Krug base XP changed from 55 to 36.

Medium Krug base XP changed from 15 to 17.

Small Krug base XP changed from 10 to 13.

Large Krug base gold changed from 65 to 41.

Medium Krug base gold changed from 10 to 12.

Small Krug base gold changed from five to eight.

Blue and Red Buff

Base XP changed from 115 to 110.

Monster XP level scaling

Levels one to three are unchanged.

Level four changed from 1.025x to 1.075x.

Levels five to six changed from 1.1x to 1.15x.

Level seven is unchanged.

These changes are just a preview and can be subject to change, but overall the buffs to jungle and the changes made are to keep junglers from early ganks and increasing laning phase.