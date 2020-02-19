League of Legends: Patch 10.4 Rundown and Review - Champion Changes

Patch rundown

The new patch of League of Legends is now playable. Let's go through some of the new changes and what's in store for the meta!

Riot released patch 10.4 on the live servers

CHAMPIONS

Amumu

Much awaited changes to the champion. The changes might not bring him into the meta but will surely increase his useability a bit.

Q dash speed increased.

Dash speed : 1350 after hitting an enemy ⇒ 1800 after hitting an enemy

R cooldown decreased and now stops dashes.

Cooldown : 150/130/110 seconds ⇒ 130/115/100 seconds

STOP! IN THE NAME OF LOVE : Now stops enemies in the middle of their dashes

Aphelios

Aphelios has been wreaking havoc since its release. The champion is overloaded and in right hands can easily become an unkillable machine. Riot Games has balanced few of his abilities and interactions, which will certainly adjust his power level a bit.

Players can now see both of Aphelios' guns.

Weapon view : Players can now see both guns Aphelios is holding next to his health bar.

Calibrum no longer resets basic attack timer after consuming a mark.

Basic attack reset : Aphelios no longer resets his attack timer right after consuming a mark (his attack timer still resets for the mark attack)

Crescendum sentries die faster.

Red vs Blue : Aphelios' sentry's range indicators are now red for enemies when it's inactive.

Base number of sentry attacks : 4 ⇒ 3 (the number of attacks still scale with attack speed).

Sentry health against ranged : Ranged basic attacks deal 2 damage ⇒ 3 damage (Sentries have 6 health)

Sentry health against AOE : AoE attacks deal 2 damage ⇒ 4 damage (Sentries have 6 health).

Sentry Bugfix : Aphelios' sentries no longer occasionally die upon being activated.

R range decreased.

Range : 1600 ⇒ 1300

Aurelion Sol

W active star damage decreased.

Active star damage : Increases total damage by 50% ⇒ 40%.

Caitlyn

Bonus AS at level 1 increased.

Bonus attack speed : 10% at level 1 ⇒ 20% at level 1

Garen

Tank builds for Garen getting some help.

His beefier builds are getting a buff making his builds more diverse.

Increased Q empowered basic attack damage ratio.

Empowered basic attack damage ratio : 0.4 attack damage ⇒ 0.5 attack damage

Increased W resistances after max from enemy kills. W shield increased.

Blood of my enemies : At max resistances from enemy kills, Garen increases his bonus armor and magic resist by 10%.

Shield : 70/95/120/145/170 (+0.2 bonus health)

Gnar

Gnar is getting some interesting chnages as well.

Base MS increased.

Movement speed : 325 ⇒ 335

Passive Mini Gnar MS decreased.

Bonus movement speed : 10-30 (levels 1-18) in Mini Gnar form ⇒ 0-20 (levels 1-18) in Mini Gnar form

R damage ratios increased.

Damage ratio : 0.2 attack damage, 0.5 ability power ⇒ 0.5 attack damage, 1.0 ability power

Jayce

Base mana and mana growth increased.

Mana : 357.2 ⇒ 375

Mana growth : 37 ⇒ 45

Q base damage increased.

Base damage : 45/80/115/150/185/220 ⇒ 55/95/135/175/215/255

Lux

Lux support is getting buffed, making her lower elo play very strong. This change might also give her full combo have KO potential earlier.

Q damage increased; cooldown decreased early.

Base damage : 70/115/170/205/250 ⇒ 80/125/170/215/260

Damage ratio : 0.7 ability power ⇒ 0.6 ability power

Cooldown : 13/12/10/11/9 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Lux can now Flash while casting R.

Finaldance : Lux can now Flash while casting Final Spark

Rammus

Base AS and AS ratio increased.

Attack speed : 0.625 ⇒ 0.656

Attack speed ratio : 0.625 ⇒ 0.656

Singed

Nerfs to Conqueror singed.

Base health and armor decreased.

Health : 610 ⇒ 580

Armour : 37 ⇒ 34

Sona

Auras now grants Sona mana at first ally tag. Q, W, and E costs increased.

Mana restore : Sona now gains 30 mana the first time she tags an ally with her aura

Q mana cost : 75/80/85/90/95 mana.

W mana cost : 105/110/115/120/125 mana.

E mana cost : 65 mana ⇒ 90 mana.

Soraka

Soraka has been nrefed which will reduce her solo lane potential.

Base stats adjusted.

Base health : 529.04 ⇒ 535

Health growth : 78 ⇒ 74

Base mana : 350.8 ⇒ 375

Mana growth : 60 ⇒ 40

Attack damage : 50.04 ⇒ 50

Q self-heal, Rejuvenation heal duration, and bonus movement speed decreased; Q cost increased.

Self heal : 60/80/100/120/140 (+0.5 ability power) ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80 (+0.3 ability power)

Rejuvination heal duration : 5 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds

Mana cost : 40/45/50/55/60 mana ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80 mana

Bonus movement speed : 15/20/25/30/35% ⇒ 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%

W health cost decreased when Rejuvenated; heal increased later.

Me after a message and ice-cream : While Soraka is Rejuvenated, the 10% maximum health cost for casting Astral Infusion will be reduced by 40/55/70/85/100%

Heal : 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220

Sylas

Sylas has been going through some massive changes the last few patches.

Q damage increased later.

Base damage : 40/55/70/85/100 ⇒ 40/60/80/100/120

Udyr

Time between stance changes decreased per Cloud Drake buff.

Sting like a bee : Udyr now gets 5% off his global cooldown (the time between when he can switch stances) per Cloud Drake buff

JUNGLE CHAMPIONS

To increase the jungle champ pool for lower MMR players. And making people pick jungle more often some changes are in place for certain champions. Riot also recognises that the jungle role has a smaller champ pool and this might help bring some versitility to the game.

Mordekaiser jungle is now meta?

As a caveat, we're investigating other solutions to help out jungle and the satisfaction of playing the role in the future too, so look forward to seeing more from us outside of these changes.

Darius

Passive : Hemorrhage damage : Now deals 120% damage to all monsters

Q - Decimate heal : Now heals from large monsters

Diana

Passive : Moonlight blade damage : Increased by 150% on non-Epic monsters

Garen

E : Now deals 150% damage to non-Epic monsters

Gnar

W - Hyper base bonus maximum damage : 100/150/200/250/300 ⇒ 300 at all levels

Mordekaiser

Passive - Darkness rise maximum damage to monsters : 15-100 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 25-120 (levels 1-18)

Talon

Passive - Blade's end monster damage : Abilities now wound all monsters for 120% damage

Zed

Passive - Contempt for the weak damage : Increased by 100% against monsters

Passive - Contempt for the weak maximum damage to monsters : 120/240/360 (levels 1, 7, 17) ⇒ 200/350/500 (levels 1, 7, 17)

