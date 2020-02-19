League of Legends: Patch 10.4 Rundown and Review - Runes, items, bugfixes and skins.
Apart from a lot of champion changes and balance, Patch 10.4 has changes coming to Stopwatch and other immolate items as well. The changes might shift meta and will definitely affect the professional play. Here is a rundown of all the item changes and bug fixes coming in the patch-
RUNES AND EXHAUST
Exhaust
Exhaust gets a small buff to its readability and time.
- Duration : 2.5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
- Visibility : Now shows how much damage is being reduced
Hail of blades
- Maximum time between attacks : 2 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
- Cooldown : 4 seconds out of combat ⇒ 8 seconds
Legend runes
The nerf specifically targeted at pro play. With ADCs relying on stacking through minion kills rather than champion kills the changes should impact late game.
- Alacrity, Tenacity and Bloodline minion kills per stack : 20 ⇒ 25
Perfect Timing
- Our time is running out : Grants a Commencing Stopwatch that becomes a Replica Stopwatch at 10 minutes ⇒ Grants a Commencing Stopwatch that becomes a Replica Stopwatch at 14 minutes. Takedowns reduce this timer by 2 minutes.
- You can't push it underground : No longer additionally reduces the cooldown of Guardian's Angel, Gargoyle Stoneplate, and Zhonya's Hourglass by 15%
- Stopwatch cost : 600g ⇒ 650g
Phase Rush
Attempting to broaden the rune since it's currently only being taken by ranged mages with extremely low cooldowns.
- Maximum time between attacks : 3 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds
- Movement speed : 25-40% ⇒ 25-40%, increased to 30-50% for melee champions
Prototype : Omnistone
Small change to help level 1.
- Luck of the draw : Will no longer give the player Press the Attack or Conqueror as their first rune
Unflinching
- Bugfix : Now properly grants 10% slow resistance per Summoner Spell on cooldown
IMMOLATE ITEMS
Bami Cinder
- Immolate : Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing ability deals 6-23 (+0.02 bonus health) and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you
Cinderhulk
- Immolate : Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing ability deals 12-29 (+0.04 bonus health) to all enemies it hits and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you
Sunfire Cape
- Immolate : Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing ability deals 26-43 (+0.05 bonus health) to all enemies it hits and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you
Slow Resistance Calculation Adjustment
Riot has made some adjustments to how slowness stacks. Instead of linear addition, it will now be multiplicative. I.e 2 slow resistances of 30% each will stack up to be 51% instead of 60%.
Login Region Selector
Logging in will now require you to use your global Riot account and will automatically select region for you. So if your account is for NA it will automatically select NA. Region selector is no-longer going to be there in the login screen.
Worth noting: if your account isn’t globally unique when this change goes through, you’re going to need to update it on this website before you log in to the game.
Bugfixes
- Bird of Prey Anivia's W - Crystallize is now using its proper skin
- Fixed an issue where Dr. Mundo's damage penalty was not properly applying in ARAM
- Pyke's, Cho'Gath's, and Urgot's execute indicators appear as intended and are properly visible
- PROJECT: Pyke's W - Ghostwater Dive is no longer missing its PROJECT HUD screen overlay
- Pulsefire Caitlyn's R - Ace in the Hole UI overlay now properly appears when she casts the ability
- PROJECT: Vayne's R - Final Hour HUD no longer disappears prematurely
- Removing a friend, being removed by someone else, or being blocked by someone else will no longer break the Social panel and chat window
- Sett now properly becomes Unstoppable and suppresses Tahm Kench when casting R - The Show Stopper while Tahm Kench casts W - Devour
- Attacking a non-revealed R - Noxious Trap from Teemo with Umbral Glaive will now properly do triple damage
- Qiyana's R - Supreme Display of Talent no longer breaks Unstoppable animations/abilities when cast in the river or in a brush
- Sett's E - Facebreaker will only stun enemies if he successfully grabs one on each side
- When Qiyana casts R - Supreme Display of Talent towards a wall just barely within Yasuo's W - Wind Wall, she should no longer be able to successfully explode the targeted wall
- Champions will no longer be in a T-pose for the remainder of the game if they get eaten by Tahm Kench’s W - Devour
- Battle Boss Qiyana's Passive - Royal Privilege cooldown indicator is no longer barely visible in brush
- Abilities that cannot target allies will not proc Guardian
- Lee Sin's abilities now properly count per use towards Electrocute
- Wukong can properly cast R - Cyclone even after he's used it immediately before getting killed by a knock-up
- Vi's Q - Vault Breaker will no longer cause her next basic attack to fail triggering runes