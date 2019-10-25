League of Legends: Riot Games announces Victorious Aatrox skin as end-season reward

Aatrox will join the Victorious skin line.

League of Legends Season 9 is about to end in a month, and, like every year, Riot Games has announced the end-season rewards. Players who have reached Gold or above in any of the game modes will be rewarded with the Victorious Aatrox skin. Riot Games is yet to reveal the official release date for the end season rewards, but it should arrive sometime in December.

Aatrox is one of the most played champions in Season 9, and the Victorious skin justifies his popularity. He instantly rose to fame after his rework early this year. The champion has dominated the game, and even after multiple nerfs, he is still prevalent. Aatrox has already made several appearances on the Worlds 2019 stage. Aatrox is joining Orianna, Graves, Maokai, Sivir, Elise, Morgana, Janna, and Jarvan IV in the Victorious skin line.

Keep in mind that players need to be Gold or above at the time of season ending. The rank gained by any player in the middle of the season won’t count. Players who have secured Gold or above rank in multiple game modes (Summoners Rift, Twisted Tree Line) will claim Victorious Aatrox Chromas. Anyone below the honor level two won’t be eligible for the reward. The honor level depends upon fair play, match friendliness, and tilt-proof behavior.

Players will receive Pengu skins.

Riot Games has also announced end season rewards for Team Fight Tactics. The game made its debut back in June and has been continuously growing since then. It said in a post on the LoL website that:

"the Teamfight Tactics ranked season ends when the game comes down for patch 9.22. We're still working on the final form for TFT's ranked rewards, but when they're ready, you'll retroactively earn the award according to your final rank from this past season.

In the meantime, if you land at Gold or higher you'll earn the Victorious Pengu emote based on your rank."

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest Esports updates.