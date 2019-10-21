League of Legends: 5 Overpowered champions in URF

URF is returning

Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) is a fan-favorite game mode that is available only for a few days of a calendar year in League of Legends. In this mode, every player starts with a flat 80% cooldown reduction, and the abilities don’t cost mana/energy.

The feature of having almost no cooldowns and no need for mana/energy makes certain champions overpowered in the game. This is the reason Riot Games changed URF to All Random URF back in 2016. Instead of selecting your champion, ARURF randomly gives you a champion in the draft phase.

However, URF is returning for the first time in four years as a part of the Riot Games' 10-year anniversary celebration. Players will be able to pick their favorite champions without any hassle. It’s time to dive deep and look at champions that are strong in URF mode. These picks will help you thrive in the game mode and will ensure a high win rate.

#5 Fizz

Fizz is a great assassin URF

The Tidal Trickster is one of the most annoying champions in URF mode. Fizz’s ‘E’ ability lets him dodge any ability in the game while dealing damage at the same time. The ability goes down to a 2 seconds cooldown at the maximum level, which allows Fizz to become untractable in every other fight. Fizz also has great burst damage, so he can instantly delete anyone from the map.

#4 Vladimir

Vladimir has great sustain

Vladimir is already an obnoxious champion in the normal game mode, and he ascends to a new level in URF. The constant healing from his ‘Q’ and his ability to go in the pool form every other second allows him to thrive in skirmishes. The champion can easily turn fights around even when there is a number disadvantage. Vladimir is a monster in the late game as he becomes unkillable because of constant healing.

#3 Garen

Garen can duel with anybody in URF

The Demacian Juggernaut is known for his ‘E’ ability in the URF mode. This has earned him the title of ‘Beyblade’ since he constantly spins around with his sword in the game. The ability deals AOE damage and is on an astonishing cooldown of almost 0.5 seconds. It also shreds the armor of the enemies, which allows him to execute them easily. He can also be in the frontline a the team as he has great tank stats.

#2 Sona

Sona is great in team fights

Sona has damage, movement speed buff, self-heal, and a stun lock ultimate. All her abilities are on a low cooldown, which means she can spam it continuously. Sona is one of the best champions in team fights, and she is super easy to play with. She also scales perfectly into the late game.

#1 JAX

Jax is broken in URF

The menacing champion is almost impossible to defeat in URF. Jax’s kit has both utility and damage, which makes him optimal on every front. Apart from being a great duelist, he is bulky and has great base stats. His ‘E’ ability allows him to avoid damage, and it is on a very short cooldown. His ultimate makes him tanky so he can sustain for a long period.

