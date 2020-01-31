League of Legends: Riot to simulcast LEC after drop in viewership

After the rebranding of EU LCS , the League of Legends European Championship also known as the LEC got its own Twitter and Twitch channel for news, updates and for streaming purposes. But it seems that not everyone was aware of the changes in the streaming of LEC on its new home as there was a noticeable decline of viewership in week one of the LEC. The official LEC twitter account tweeted:

Update for our viewers:



/LEC is our new home on Twitch, come follow us if you haven't already & enjoy the show! We ALSO want to make sure that all of our fans see and experience the show, so for this and the next weeks on we're adjusting to streaming LEC on /lec AND /riotgames. pic.twitter.com/V9Igeor82v — LEC (@LEC) January 30, 2020

While the YouTube stream saw an increase in viewers the Twitch side of stream saw a peek viewer count of only 126k viewers with the total number viewer count being 305,000, which is a decline from last years 400,000.

The decision to simulcast sure is a needed one so that everyone knows about the change. But it is still unclear as to how long the LEC will be streaming on /riotgames since Twitch can only run one stream at a time unlike youtube and the LCS academy games also being streamed on the account.

Something that we must consider is the fact that LCS runs a full English only cast while the LEC has many regional languages in its cast with the show being streamed in French, Italian, Polish and even German.

