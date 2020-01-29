League of Legends: Patch 10.3 brings more Champion nerfs, and Jungle XP changes.

Image by Gean Wick on the upcoming nerfs and buffs in 10.3

As the League of Legends Patch 10.3 release date draws nearer, Riot is slowly confirming some of the balance changes which are due for release next week.

Previously, they had confirmed a small rework for Wukong and Yuumi while at the same time gutting Akali by nerfing her mobility and escape options.

Yesterday, Riot’s lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruff” Yetter tweeted that some of the more dominant and popular champions of 10.2 are under their microscope. The balance team is going to roll out some nerfs for them while buffing some of the more underwhelming picks like Azir and Corki.

There may still be new changes coming to the patch

However, Yetter also tweets that not everything is set in stone, and the supposed changes will be up for tweaks and minor changes before the patch hits live servers.

Here is a deeper dive on the upcoming chnages-

Nerfs

Sett

Sett is about to recieve a huge damage nerf in 10.3

Base health regeneration changing from 9.25 to 8.

W cooldown changed from 16 to 8 seconds to 18 to 12 seconds.

W base damage changed from 90 to 230 to 90 to 210.

Ekko Jungle

Base attack speed changed from 6.88 to 6.25.

W stun duration changed from 2.25 to two seconds.

Diana

Base mana changed from 420 to 375.

W damage changed from 22 to 70 to 18 to 66.

Akali

Akali is set to loose a lot of her mobility

Q energy cost changed from 100 to 80 to 120 to 100.

W movement speed in shroud changed from 20 to 40 percent to 30 to 50 percent decaying for two seconds on cast.

R1 changed from free target to target cast.

Miss Fortune

Attack speed per level changed from three to 2.25 percent.

Senna ADC

Senna's scaling is going to take a hit

Soul drop on minions Senna doesn’t kill changed from 20 to 25 percent.

Soul drop on cannons Senna kills dropped from 100 to 2 percent.

Sona

E self-movement speed changed from 25 percent (plus four percent per 100 AP) to 20 percent (plus three percent per 100 AP).

Leona

W damage changed from 60 to 220 to 60 to 200.

E damage changed from 60 to 220 to 50 to 210.

Rumble

W movement speed 20 to 40 percent (30 to 60 enhanced) to 15 to 35 percent (22.5 to 52.5 enhanced).

W shield changed from 80 to 200 to 60 to 200.

Aphelios

The range on Calibrum marks changed from infinite to 2000.

Lucian

Bugfix: Second passive shot no longer crits for full damage.

Buffs

Galio

Galio's wave clear is going to get a significant boost

Q tornado duration changed from 1.5 seconds to two seconds.

Q tornado damage ticks changed from three to four.

Sejuani

Attack speed bonus at level one changed from zero to 10 percent.

Passive falls off after hits from small monsters.

Yuumi

Small Yuumi rework is going to buff her overall gameplay

Q empowered damage changed from 50 to 275 (plus 40 percent AP) to 45 to 220 (plus 40 percent AP) (plus two to eight percent target current health).

Q mana cost changed from 85 to 110 to 90.

W silences won’t trigger cooldown.

E heal changed from 70 to 230 (plus 30 percent AP) to 70 to 190 (plus 40 percent AP).

Azir

R soldier count changed from five to seven to six to eight.

Corki

Corki will get a significant boost to the damage of his passive

Special Delivery damage per second changed from 7.5 to 25 (plus 37.5 percent base AD) (plus five percent AP) to 7.5 to 25 (plus 50 percent base AD) (plus six percent AP).

Special Delivery DoT duration when you knock enemies aside changed from one second to 1.5 seconds.

Ezreal

Mana per level changed from 42 to 50.

Attack speed per level changed from 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

Changes to Jungle Experience

Jungle gets a boost to catch-up experience Krugs give more XP to junglers now Buffs will now give better XP scaling per level

One of the biggest complaints that ‘Jungle mains’ had with the camp changes is with the ridiculously nerfed jungle catch-up experience.

The changes to the Elemental Drake made the jungle role an extremely important one in Season 10. Objective control is all the more crucial, so it really didn’t make much sense when Riot decided to nerf jungle XP gain while buffing solo lane XP gain.

Junglers to recieve some love in 10.3

So, Riot is set to bring some much-needed buffs to the camp catch-up experience. Riot game designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang tweets that they will be, “Adding back around 20 EXP per minute from minutes four to 18 (half of what junglers lost),” as, “Using Monster Hunter to do this so that junglers get more jungle farm post-laning phase. Buffing Krugs relatively, but pushing value into medium and mini krugs, which often get ignored. Attempting to break funnel’s legs.”

So, here are some of the expected jungle changes that Riot is planning:

Monster Hunter Buff

Experience large monsters grant changed from 50 to 60.

First large monster bonus changes from 165 XP to 150 XP.

Penalty from excessively farming minions changed from -10 gold on minions, removed on jungle item completion to -13 gold on minions, removed at 14 minutes.

Krugs

Krug camp total XP changed from 160 to 165.

Krug camp XP and gold redistributed

Large Krug base XP changed from 55 to 36.

Medium Krug base XP changed from 15 to 17.

Small Krug base XP changed from 10 to 13.

Large Krug base gold changed from 65 to 41.

Medium Krug base gold changed from 10 to 12.

Small Krug base gold changed from five to eight.

Blue and Red Buff

Base XP changed from 115 to 110.

Monster XP level scaling

Levels one to three are unchanged.

Level four changed from 1.025x to 1.075x.

Levels five to six changed from 1.1x to 1.15x.

Level seven is unchanged.

Patch 10.3 will see another shift in meta

Needless to say, that patch 10.3 is going to be a big one, bringing with a lot of balance changes. The nerfs, buffs, and jungle XP tweaks are bound to bring a significant shift in the meta, and who’s to say, some of the underrated picks today might just be relevant again.