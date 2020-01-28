League of Legends: Best Underrated/Sleeper OP Picks for Patch 10.2

With the ADC crit item nerfs and balance changes made to certain champions and the Rift Herald in Patch 10.2, the Season 10 League of Legends meta has seen a significant shift.

From popular to off-meta picks and builds, there are a lot of things. Summoners can abuse today to get an edge in their upcoming ranked games.

There are certain sleeper OP picks as well, which we feel that you must try out in your climb this season. Each of these champions is highly underrated in their respective lanes, but if wielded right, they can hard counter the most broken lane bullies.

Top Lane

Glacial Augment Neeko

Glacial Neeko Top Lane has insane pick potential

Neeko was picked, or either banned in almost every professional game last season. But by the preseason, her play rate had plummeted drastically across all ranks, and she is hardly ever seen on the competitive stage today.

However, over the last few patches, her winrate in the top lane is something that we feel to be quite remarkable. She is played pretty much like a Kennen but has a much easier time wave clearing with her kit than he does.

As she uses Glacial Augment for her primary Keystone, she has a lot of pick potential than any other top lane meta pick in the game at the moment. And that, combined with her ability to CC chain, significantly helps out her jungler to gank or secure the Rift Herald.

Jungle

Ap Shyvana is still a thing

AP Shyvana has the potentiaal to one-shot in the late game

As the current jungle meta favors those champions who like to power farm, Ap Shyvana seems to have been crawling back in popularity over the last few weeks.

Though Ekko and Elise are going to be your primary choices for AP junglers in 10.2, Shyvana is right up there beside them in terms of win rate. She is also much easier to play into any jungle matchup, and her farm heavy playstyle doesn’t impact the game all that much, even if she does fall behind in the early game.

Securing the Elemental Drakes is significantly easy with her as well. And though her pre-level 6 ganking may not be strong, she more than makes up for it in her team fighting and skirmishing ability.

Mid Lane

Full Lethality Pantheon

Pantheon is a strong mid lane pick in 10.2

‘The Unbreakable Spear is finding more success in the mid lane than at the top in 10.2. His win rate in mid is 4% higher than it is in top, and with the new Conqueror, he is having a great time both in lane and in team fights.

His re-worked kit boasts a considerable amount of burst, and he is capable of one-shotting the squishy mid-lane mages after just 2 lethality items. His E can come up clutch in team fights and can block out a lot of damage mainly from champions who have a rather predictable kit.

Syndra’s R and Veigar’s Primordial Burst can be completely nullified by this ability that can even turn the tables on a losing matchup.

ADC

Lethal Tempo Ashe

Ashe is one of the most balanced ADC picks in the current meta

The crit item nerfs didn’t affect Ashe or her playstyle all that much, rather it did the exact opposite and gave her more potency in lane. She is a very well-rounded pick at the moment, with balanced utility and damage scaling, and you will hardly find a bad matchup for her in lane.

She fits well into a lot of team comps, and you can pair her up with any type of support, and she will still be able to hold her own in lane, while she slowly reaches her power spikes.

With the release of Senna and Aphelios, champions like Ashe has become a highly underrated pick, but she still remains the best champion to blind pick in the ADC position..

Support

Sona

Sona is set to remain OP and Busted till 10.3 nerfs

Sona has gotten a significant boost on her E in 10.2, making her even more slippery than before. She is one of the best late-games supports at the moment, and Riot seems to have gone a bit too far in buffing her this patch.

She has become incredibly hard to kill and hence will be receiving some nerfs in the coming 10.3 balance changes.

With the nerfs to aggressive supports like Nautilus, Sona has slowly risen to be a lane bully who just pokes, shields and heals up every bit of damage that she and her allies take. The longer the fight goes, the more advantageous does it get for her.

It's never easy to counter a sleeper OP pick

One of the best aspects of the underrated picks is that they are hardly ever countered. As their pick rate is rather low, opponents rarely look to hard counter them or even have enough experience in the matchup to counter their playstyle while in-game. So don’t feel scared to try them out in your upcoming ranked matches.