League of Legends: Nerfs might be on the way for Sett, Diana, and Senna in patch 10.3

The League of Legends Patch 10.3 is set to arrive next week, and Riot is planning to make it a big one this time.

Not all of the rumored changes have been confirmed as of yet, but the ones that are; include Akali nerfs, and a mini re-work for Wukong and Yuumi with a buff for Gnar.

Riot set to bring some balance changes to these champions in 10.3

However, in a recent tweet, Riot’s lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter stated that many of the champions that are popular in 10.2 will be put under the microscope. So, picks like Diana, Sett, Senna, and Aphelios will see certain nerfs which will aim to bring down their overall dominance.

Other nerfs

Sona to get ssome movement speed nerfs.

There will be minor nerfs for Miss Fortune and Sona as well. As Sona got a significant movement speed boost on her E in 10.2, Riot feels that they have gone a bit overboard with the changes and will look to take it down a notch as she has gotten pretty oppressive in the laning phase recently.

Akali's mobility and escape capabilities will take a big hit in 10.3

Akali will be gutted yet again in 10.3, Riot has been experimenting with her changes for some weeks now, and they’re now ready to roll them out. Some of the highlights of the changes include a decaying movement speed on her W and the removal of directional targeting on the first part of her R.

The buffs

Ezreal set to recieve buffs after the Kleptomany scrapping

The list of buffs may not be as big as that of the nerfs, but there are a few champions who’re receiving some love from Riot this patch.

Galio, Sejuani, Yuumi, Azir, Corki, and Ezreal are all set to get some much-needed improvements to their gameplay in 10.3. Since the removal of Kleptomancy, Ezreal has taken a big hit to his popularity in Season 10 and is in dire need of some buffs.

However, Yetter is yet to provide any extra details as to what these buffs might be.

