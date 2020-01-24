League of Legends: The skins and expected balance changes for patch 10.3.

24 Jan 2020, 17:51 IST

New Heartbreaker skins in store for patch 10.3 A look into Heartseeker Jinx Heartseeker Yuumi

With Season 10 gunning on all its cylinders, League of Legends has a lot in store for fans to look forward to for the rest of the year.

From 120 new champion skins that include a free ‘new look Volibear skin,’ to a new game mode called Clash, the year 2020 is going to be incredibly exciting for everyone.

And keeping all future changes in mind, let’s take a look at some of the confirmed ones that we are getting for patch 10.3.

Patch 10.3: What do we know so far?

Heartseeker Jinx – 1350 RP

Heartseeker Yuumi – 1350 RP

New Yummi skin

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Riot is set to bring out their next line of ‘Heartbreaker Skins,’ but this time with Jinx and Yuumi as their focus. The ‘Loose Cannon’ and the ‘Magical Cat’ are both set to receive skins in 10.3, keeping in line with Riot’s projected target of making 120 new skins by the end of the Season.

True Damage Prestige Edition Senna is being tested out in the servers before launch

However, the Heartbreaker skins are not the only ones coming out this patch. There was a news a while back that a True Damage Senna Prestige Edition Skin is in works where Riot is collaborating with Louis Vuitton for the design.

Well, the skin is finally here, and the stunning new look is being tested out in the servers right now.

New Annie VFX changes.

New Nautilus VFX changes. Gnarr about to receive some love from Riot. Akali getting gutted yet again. Yuumi receiving a mini twek in her kit. Wukong rework set to bring him back as a top priority pick

There is a VFX update for Annie and Nautilus as well, and it should really give these old champions that much needed newness so that players start to pick them up again.

Patch 10.3 Balance changes.

There are a bunch of champion balance changes floating around in the PBE right now; a Wukong rework, an Akali nerf along with some follow up changes to the previous update patch 10.2.

So, here are some of the confirmed balance changes to look out for:

Gnar: Buff.

Base movement speed increased to 335 from 325

Hyper (Mini W):

This ability now has minimum damage of 40/60/80/100/120

Akali: Mini Rework.

New! “If Akali is immobilized while in her shroud, she is revealed for the duration of the immobilizing effect.”

Movement speed while in shroud changed to [30/35/40/45/50% decaying movement speed for 2 seconds on cast] from [20/25/30/35/40% while she is in shroud]

Perfect Execution (R):

R1 targeting changed to [enemy champion targeted] from [Free targeted]

R1 target range is 625

R1 dash distance is 625-675 depending on the distance from the enemy

R2 dash speed decreased to 1900 from 3000

Yuumi: Tweaks to her kit.

Mana cost changed to 90/88/86/84/82/80 from 85/90/95/100/105/110

Empowered damage decreased to 45/80/115/150/185/220 from 50/95/140/185/230/275

New! This ability now adds +3/4/5/6/7/8% of the target’s current health as damage

You and Me! (W):

Yuumi’s CC (crowd control) lockout duration now scales down alongside CDR (cooldown reduction)

Silences no longer count as immobilizing CC

Zoomies! (E):

Healing changed to V from [70/110/150/190/230 (+30% AP)]

Wukong: Mini Rework.

Base HP decreased to 575 from 577.8

Mana decreased to 265 from 265.84

Base armor increased to 38 from 34

Base MR decreased to 28 from 32.1

Strength of Stone (Passive):

“Entering stealth or brush grants Wukong a shield equal to (10% of his maximum health). This effect can trigger every 16/14/12 seconds at levels 1/7/13.”

Crushing Blow (Q):

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds

Costs 30 Mana

“Wukong’s next attack gains 100 extra range, deals 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% bonus AD) bonus physical damage and reduces the target’s armor by 10/15/20/25/30% for 4 seconds.”

Warrior Trickster (W):

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

Costs 50/55/60/65/70 Mana

“Wukong dashes towards the cursor and becomes Invisible for 1 second, leaving behind a stationary clone for 3 seconds. The clone attacks nearby enemies Wukong has recently damaged for 50/62.5/75/87.5/100% AD physical damage.”

Stealth – “Invisible: Wukong can only be revealed by nearby enemy Turrets or True Sight.“

Nimbus Strike (E):

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Costs 40/45/50/55/60 Mana

“Wukong dashes to an enemy, sending out clones that mimic the dash up to 2 additional enemies nearby. Each enemy struck takes 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bAD) magic damage.

After dashing to an enemy, Wukong gains 30/35/40/45/50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.”

Cyclone (R):

Cooldown: 120/105/90 seconds

Costs 100 Mana

“Wukong spins his staff around for 4 seconds, gaining 30/40/50% movement speed. While spinning, he deals (2.5/5.5/8.5% (+.1% per 10 total AD)% target max health) physical damage per second to nearby enemies and knocks them up for 1 second the first time they get hit.

Damage to monsters capped at a maximum of 200/400/600 at 6/11/16 physical damage per second.”

League of Legends Patch 10.3 Release Date

Though we might not have an exact release date for League of Legends patch 10.3 for the moment. But according to the patch schedule, the changes will most likely go live around the 5th of February 2020.