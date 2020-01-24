League of Legends: The skins and expected balance changes for patch 10.3.
With Season 10 gunning on all its cylinders, League of Legends has a lot in store for fans to look forward to for the rest of the year.
From 120 new champion skins that include a free ‘new look Volibear skin,’ to a new game mode called Clash, the year 2020 is going to be incredibly exciting for everyone.
And keeping all future changes in mind, let’s take a look at some of the confirmed ones that we are getting for patch 10.3.
Patch 10.3: What do we know so far?
Heartseeker Jinx – 1350 RPNew Jinx skin
Heartseeker Yuumi – 1350 RPNew Yummi skin
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Riot is set to bring out their next line of ‘Heartbreaker Skins,’ but this time with Jinx and Yuumi as their focus. The ‘Loose Cannon’ and the ‘Magical Cat’ are both set to receive skins in 10.3, keeping in line with Riot’s projected target of making 120 new skins by the end of the Season.
However, the Heartbreaker skins are not the only ones coming out this patch. There was a news a while back that a True Damage Senna Prestige Edition Skin is in works where Riot is collaborating with Louis Vuitton for the design.
Well, the skin is finally here, and the stunning new look is being tested out in the servers right now.
There is a VFX update for Annie and Nautilus as well, and it should really give these old champions that much needed newness so that players start to pick them up again.
Patch 10.3 Balance changes.
There are a bunch of champion balance changes floating around in the PBE right now; a Wukong rework, an Akali nerf along with some follow up changes to the previous update patch 10.2.
So, here are some of the confirmed balance changes to look out for:
Gnar: Buff.Stats:
- Base movement speed increased to 335 from 325
Hyper (Mini W):
- This ability now has minimum damage of 40/60/80/100/120
Akali: Mini Rework.Twilight Shroud (W):
- New! “If Akali is immobilized while in her shroud, she is revealed for the duration of the immobilizing effect.”
- Movement speed while in shroud changed to [30/35/40/45/50% decaying movement speed for 2 seconds on cast] from [20/25/30/35/40% while she is in shroud]
Perfect Execution (R):
- R1 targeting changed to [enemy champion targeted] from [Free targeted]
- R1 target range is 625
- R1 dash distance is 625-675 depending on the distance from the enemy
- R2 dash speed decreased to 1900 from 3000
Yuumi: Tweaks to her kit.Prowling Projectile (Q):
- Mana cost changed to 90/88/86/84/82/80 from 85/90/95/100/105/110
- Empowered damage decreased to 45/80/115/150/185/220 from 50/95/140/185/230/275
- New! This ability now adds +3/4/5/6/7/8% of the target’s current health as damage
You and Me! (W):
- Yuumi’s CC (crowd control) lockout duration now scales down alongside CDR (cooldown reduction)
- Silences no longer count as immobilizing CC
Zoomies! (E):
- Healing changed to V from [70/110/150/190/230 (+30% AP)]
Wukong: Mini Rework.Stats:
- Base HP decreased to 575 from 577.8
- Mana decreased to 265 from 265.84
- Base armor increased to 38 from 34
- Base MR decreased to 28 from 32.1
Strength of Stone (Passive):
- “Entering stealth or brush grants Wukong a shield equal to (10% of his maximum health). This effect can trigger every 16/14/12 seconds at levels 1/7/13.”
- Crushing Blow (Q):
- Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds
- Costs 30 Mana
- “Wukong’s next attack gains 100 extra range, deals 20/40/60/80/100 (+50% bonus AD) bonus physical damage and reduces the target’s armor by 10/15/20/25/30% for 4 seconds.”
Warrior Trickster (W):
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds
- Costs 50/55/60/65/70 Mana
- “Wukong dashes towards the cursor and becomes Invisible for 1 second, leaving behind a stationary clone for 3 seconds. The clone attacks nearby enemies Wukong has recently damaged for 50/62.5/75/87.5/100% AD physical damage.”
- Stealth – “Invisible: Wukong can only be revealed by nearby enemy Turrets or True Sight.“
Nimbus Strike (E):
- Cooldown: 10 seconds
- Costs 40/45/50/55/60 Mana
- “Wukong dashes to an enemy, sending out clones that mimic the dash up to 2 additional enemies nearby. Each enemy struck takes 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bAD) magic damage.
- After dashing to an enemy, Wukong gains 30/35/40/45/50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.”
Cyclone (R):
- Cooldown: 120/105/90 seconds
- Costs 100 Mana
- “Wukong spins his staff around for 4 seconds, gaining 30/40/50% movement speed. While spinning, he deals (2.5/5.5/8.5% (+.1% per 10 total AD)% target max health) physical damage per second to nearby enemies and knocks them up for 1 second the first time they get hit.
- Damage to monsters capped at a maximum of 200/400/600 at 6/11/16 physical damage per second.”
League of Legends Patch 10.3 Release Date
Though we might not have an exact release date for League of Legends patch 10.3 for the moment. But according to the patch schedule, the changes will most likely go live around the 5th of February 2020.
Modified 24 Jan 2020, 17:51 IST