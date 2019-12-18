League of Legends: Switch from League account to Riot Account now

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Dec 2019, 01:16 IST

Everyone has to update their accounts before January 22, 2020

Riot Games has made mandatory for all League of Legends players around the globe to switch their League accounts to ‘Riot Account’ before January 22, 2020. Players will be able to access all games developed by Riot Games using one client instead of using several clients (current system).

In October of this year, Riot Games announced they are actively working on the release of several new games, out of which one game is already up for the Beta phase (some regions). Legends of Runeterra is a card-based game, and it revolves around champions and their synergies. Unfortunately, players who want to enjoy both Legends of Runterra and League of Legends have to create a separate account for both games, respectively.

Even though both the games are from the same developer, players have to create separate accounts to play them. The problem will only persist as Riot will release more games soon. To tackle this problem, Riot Games will turn every Team Fight Tactics, League of Legends and Legends of Runterrra account into ‘Riot Account’ so you will have access to all the games developed by Riot from one client.

The username of each player will be now globally unique instead of just being regionally unique. In order to update the existing account into Riot Account, head over the Riot Games dedicated account update page and follow the given instructions.