League of Legends: Talking points from week 2 of LCS

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4 // 11 Jun 2019, 00:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via LOL Esports

LCS week 2 is over and like the first week, it was full of action. Cloud 9 faced their first defeat of the season against Golden Guardians while Clutch Gaming went 2-0 this week. FlyQuest's poor run continued while Team Liquid were still not at their best. Here are the major talking points from week 2.

Liquid goes 1-1 again

Team Liquid had one of the best performance at the MSI last month. There were concerns regarding their performances in the early weeks due to their hectic schedule and it seems like the fatigue is catching up. The team went 1-1 again during the second week winning the game against the 100 Thieves and then dropping the game to CLG.

However, CLG clearly had a better draft and Team Liquid wasn't clean in their executions. There is no need to hit the panic button as everyone expected Team Liquid to struggle for a couple of weeks. Moving forward they should be reclaiming the number 1 spot as expected.

100 Thieves' woes continue

Even with two new players, 100 Thieves are unable to perform at the top level. 100 Thieves faced Team Liquid and Clutch Gaming this week, dropping both the games. Losing to Team Liquid can be neglected but losing to Clutch Gaming is definitely a sign of impending doom. The road ahead looks very tough for 100 Thieves and it would be a miracle at this point if they manage to qualify for Worlds 2019.

Optic Gaming's dream run continues

Many expected Optic Gaming to falter this week after their 2-0 start in week 1. This was not the case as Optic again came victorious defeating both CLG and FlyQuest in week 2. They looked confident in their play style. Pundits were expecting Optic to struggle against FlyQuest but that was not the case.