League of Legends: The LCS finally sees more viewership than the LEC on Twitch

LCS just racked up twice as much viewership as the LEC this weekend

League of Legends Season 9 saw a steady decline of viewership for the LCS on Twitch, and it wasn’t all that surprising why.

The region’s lack of international success and the amount of importance they give foreign exports instead of honing their home grown-rookie talent are some of the major factors that lead to a steep decline in their viewership.

But things somewhat changed dramatically this weekend, when the LCS Twitch views skyrocketed. The boom in viewership was so much that not only did it overtake the LEC but had twice as many people watching it at a given time.

And this success was all thanks to the new LCS format and the addition of Monday night League.

The LCS racked up more views than the LEC.

The LEC had a total count of 126,681, where the LCS had 214,124

After both the LEC and the LCS got on their way this weekend, both of them had started to get views on Twitch like they usually do. However, the LCS significantly overtook the LEC in viewership and racked up a view count of 214,124 to the LEC’s 126,681.

That’s twice as many views, and the LCS was undoubtedly the more entertaining league to watch for fans this weekend.

What was the highest peak time for both leagues?

C9 dominate TL in their opening game of thee Split.

On Twitch, the LCS peaked out at 172,000 views on the 25 January, during the very first day of the Spring Split.

The game between Team Liquid and Cloud9 received the highest number of views, where fans were treated to an upset as C9 took down the reigning North American champions in a dramatic fashion.

Caps moves to the ADC role for the time being.

For the LEC, the peak viewership was at 102,000 during the time when the Season 9’s World’s Finalist G2 faced off against MAD Lions.

G2 has done something to surprise the fans once again; this time, they have rotated Caps to the ADC position, and Perkz is back again in the mid lane.