League of Legends transfer rumours: Svenskeren joining EG, Kobe moving to LCS?

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 13 Nov 2019, 22:19 IST SHARE

Is Svenskeren on the verge of joining Evil Geniuses.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 ended with FunPlus Phoenix defeating G2 Esports in the final to claim their maiden title. This also means that offseason is in full gear and teams are already looking towards possible upgrades. Rumors regarding different roster moves are already surfacing, and a lot of shakeups are expected to happen in the coming weeks. Here are the biggest rumors that are surfacing in week one of the off-season.

Evil Geniuses buying four players from Cloud9

Evil Geniuses have returned to the league after they bought Echo Fox’s spot in LCS. The new kid on the block, Evil Geniuses is apparently very close to buying out four players from Cloud 9. Evil Geniuses is looking to add Zeyzal, Svenskeren, Kumo, and Deftly from the Cloud9 organization. This might sound strange at first as both Svenskeren and Zeyzal were the starting players for Cloud9 throughout 2019. Zeyzal.

Cloud9 had a decent 2019 where they finished third in the spring split and second in the summer split. Svenskeren was a huge part of their success, and the jungler even won the MVP for the summer split. This would be a great start for Evil Geniuses in LCS if they manage to land all four players.

Broxah joining Team Liquid

Team Liquid had a disappointing World 2019 as they got eliminated in the group stage. Team Liquid is known for buying big names every season, and Broxah perfectly fits the bill. Team Liquid’s current jungler Xmithies contract is up, and it would be interesting if the management resigns him. Broxah is a proven jungler, and he would bring the much-needed flair to the Team Liquid squad.

Kobbe moving to LCS

Kobbe’s contract with Splyce has expired, and now he is in the free-agent zone. Kobbe has been one of the most consistent AD carries in LEC, and it seems he is moving to LCS. He has been heavily linked to TSM after Zven confirmed his departure from TSM. There is no confirmation yet, but it’s likely that Kobbe moves to LCS for the upcoming season.

Rekkles dont wanna live Eu so far i know. Kobbe and upset almost 100% @lcs — Laishyy (@Laishyyy) November 13, 2019