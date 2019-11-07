League of Legends Worlds 2019: The story of super carry Doinb

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Nov 2019, 15:36 IST

Doinb is brain and the backbone for his team.

FunPlus Phoenix will face G2 Esports in the finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019 on November 10. FPX has had a phenomenal tournament until now and one of the main reasons for their success is their super carry, Doinb in the mid lane.

Kim 'Doinb' Tae-sangi is a South Korean talent playing in the LPL(previously LSPL) since 2015. He came into limelight after reaching high elo in the South Korean solo queue. Qiao Gu Reaper signed Doinb in the middle of the season and the management immediately gave him the starting spot in the team.

In 2016 QG Reaper moved Doinb to the bench because of his internal conflict with his jungler Baek 'Swift' Da-hoon. However, the issue was resolved and Doinb was promoted back to the starting lineup for spring split of 2017. QG Reapers got acquired by JD Gaming but the newly formed team had a disappointing season. Even though they did not perform in the LPL, Doinb was applauded for his performance throughout the season.

Doinb joined Rogue Warriors for 2018 domestic split and this is where he really started to shine. He became popular for playing unconventional and off-meta champions in the mid lane. However, his team Rogue Warrior faced an early exit from the tournament and Doinb had to settle for another disappointing season.

Doinb moved to FunPlus Phoenix in 2019 in search of his first trophy. FPX had a phenomenal spring split losing only two series in the entire season. However, their joy was cut short as JD Gaming eliminated FPX in the semi-finals. FPX came back strong in the summer split as the team dropped only one series in the entire split. FPX won the summer split after defeating RNG in the finals.

Doinb is now aiming to win the Worlds' trophy for his team and fans. He is the brain for FPX and a lot of their expectations rest on his shoulders.