League of Legends Worlds 2019: Which teams will qualify from Group A?

Worlds will begin October 12

The group stage of Worlds 2019 is here and the best teams from every region are ready to lock horns. The competition is very fierce and every group is essentially a death group. Unlike previous iterations of the tournament, there are no clear favorites, and every team has a chance to progress.

Here are the teams that are likely to qualify for the knockout stage from their respective Groups. Starting with Group A:

G2 Esports

Griffin

Cloud 9

Hong Kong Attitude

There are two clear favorites in the group in the form of G2 Esports and Griffin.

G2 Esports is one of the strongest teams in the tournament and are strong favorites to win the tournament. The team won back to back domestic splits and even won the Mid Season Invitational.

G2 Esports has talented players in every role and their ability to play a flexible playstyle makes them a top team. The momentum is with G2 Esports, and everybody expects them to qualify for the knockout stage.

Griffin is a team full of young blood, hungry for international success. Players like Lee "Tarzan" Seung-yeon, Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon and Park "Viper" Do-yeon are mechanical gods and are talented. The only issue with Griffin is their ability to play under high-pressure situations. Griffin has lost three consecutive finals in the last two years, and many believe that Griffin will once again collapse on the international stage.

Cloud 9 has a history of successfully challenging big teams in Worlds. The North American side were being the underdogs last year as well but managed to qualify for the knockout stage. Cloud 9 will have to do something special to qualify for the knockout stage this time. If they upset one of the big teams, there is a chance that Cloud 9 progresses to the next stage.

Hong Kong Attitude is the least likely team to qualify from the group. Every team in the group outclasses HKA in every department and their playstyle is very predictable. Their play-in run was not clean, and they were susceptible to forced errors. Overall, HKA is subpar at best and not in the contention to qualify for the next round.

Predictions

Griffin (Qualifies for next round) G2 Esports (Qualifies for next round) Cloud 9 (gets eliminated) Hong Kong Attitude (gets eliminated)

