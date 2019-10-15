League of Legends Worlds 2019: Which teams will qualify from Group B?

FPX is the clear favourites in Group B

Worlds 2019 Group stage is underway, and the best teams are ready to battle out. There are no clear favorites, and every team has a fair shot at the Summoners Cup. Despite the close competition, certain teams are a cut above the rest, and they should qualify for the next round in theory.

Here are the teams that are likely to qualify for the knockout stage from their respective Groups.

Moving to Group B:

FunPlus Phoenix

J Team

Gam Esports

Splyce

FunPlus Phoenix has dominated the LPL for the entire calendar year. The team plays an unconventional style of League of Legends, which often catches the enemy teams off guard. FPX is undoubtedly the strongest team in the group in both raw strength and skills. FPX can go undefeated in the group stage as they are so strong on paper.

J team is the winner of the LMS summer split, and the squad dominated its domestic region. Despite being a domestic powerhouse, LMS as a region has struggled internationally in the past few years. Most of the top talent from the league has left the region to play in LPL, which has degraded the overall quality of LMS significantly. Chu "FoFo" Chun-Lan is the star player for the J team, and a lot depends on his performance.

GAM Esports is the loose cannon in this group. VCS teams prefer an explosive playstyle, and GAM Esports is no different. The team comprises of aggressive players that are relentless in games. Đỗ “Levi“ DuyKhánhis is back in the team which adds another dimension to the roster. GAM Esports is the dark horse of the group, and it won’t be surprising if they qualify for the next round.

Splyce had a subpar performance in the Play-in stage, and it wasn’t impressive at all. There are glaring weaknesses in the Splyce squad, and other teams can easily exploit it. Their ability to play aggressive in the early game puts them at a big disadvantage. Overall, the meta doesn’t favor the team, and it’s unlikely that they proceed.

Predictions-

FunPlus Phoenix(qualifies for next round) GAM Esports(qualifies for next round) J Team(gets eliminated) Splyce(gets eliminated)

