League of Legends: Yasuo’s Brother Yone can be one of the upcoming champions this season

Jan 21, 2020

Image from the story "The Sword Without a Sheath"

With the new League of Legends season upon us, Riot in some of their latest dev videos revealed a lot of what they have planned for the Summoners this year.

From elemental rift changes to the quality of life improvements, there has been a lot of features showcased.

And interestingly enough, apart from the things shown, League fans have spotted something else in one of the recent uploads from Lead Champion Producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles. This discovery, if legit, can indicate the appearance of General Yone, Yasuo’s half-brother who could very soon be seen in the Rift.

So what in the video led fans to believe so?

The Red Sword image from Reav3's "Champions in 2020"

In the video “Champions in 2020”, Reav3 talks about some of the ideas they have about new champion releases. He mentions that there will be two new generals who will be hitting the Rift, as a part of an event in Summer, and one of these generals will be based on a Resurrection or ‘returning from dead’ theme like Senna.

In the video, there is also an image of a red sword that seems to be stuck on the ground and surrounded by different swords all around.

This is quite a powerful image and looks quite similar in symbolism to that of the Ionian swordsman culture, which could very well be indicative of Yone’s return to the Rift once again.

The Lore behind the brothers

A fan art of Yasuo and Yone

When Yasuo ‘The Unforgiven’ first arrived on the Rift, Riot had published a story that was titled “The Sword without a Sheath”. It was a particularly short narrative, written by Yone himself, for his brother.

It narrates how Yone wanted to teach Yasuo a lesson in humility by bestowing him with a maple seed. But that did not seem to work out in the end, as Yone ends the story with him chasing after his brother when Yasuo committed an act of treason.

If we look up other lore stories around Yasuo, we will learn that Yone, while in pursuit of his brothers, died by his hands. This is what gave Yasuo the title of 'The Unforgiven' and has filled him with regret ever since, as his brother haunts him to this day.

It’s all just speculation

Before you get too excited about this fan theory, let us just tell you that it’s all speculation to this point, and Riot is yet to release any official news about it.