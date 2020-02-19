Legends of Runeterra: The Balance Goals that Riot has in mind for the future patches

After its release just a couple of weeks ago, the beta version of Legends of Runeterra is finally getting its first major patch update.

Patch 0.9.0 comes with a lot of balance changes, which will focus on buffing a few champion cards while nerfing some of the most oppressive follower cards and spells.

While cards like Lux and Yasuo are getting a nice boost, followers like the Inspiring Mentor and spells like Deny are getting some power taken away from them.

However, bug fixes and balance changes were not the only things that Riot revealed in the patch notes. They even took the opportunity to talk about some of the balancing goals that they have, when moving forward with Legends of Runeterra.

CCG games are some of the hardest to balance, and patch 0.9.0 itself brings in a truckload of changes that will see a significant shift in the game’s meta in the coming days.

However, in the future patches, Riot wants to make balance changes that either slightly nerfs or slightly buffs particular cards and deck builds. They want no card to be obsolete and will try and make sure that each champion or region has at least one ‘competitively viable’ deck. They said:

“While buffing cards in pursuit of these targets is the fun part, we will also power down cards where necessary. We fully plan to monitor changes, rather than drop them and forget… Additionally, we plan to approach balance with a seasonal mindset, adjusting our methods as the meta goes through different stages between sets of new cards.”

Even when they will be launching newer sets, Riot says that they will make it a point to focus their successive patches on curbing the outliers. They will make ‘medium-sized’ changes to bring the ‘underutilized’ cards back in the meta and remove the anomalies that will stick out.