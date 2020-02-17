Legends of Runeterra: The Control Ezreal Deck Guide

Ezreal control deck is very fun to play with and execute

In Legends of Runeterra, control mage decks are some of the most fun to play compositions you will ever come across.

There is a lot of ‘shock and awe’ about such decks, and the one surrounding Ezreal is perhaps the flashiest one out of them all. Combining spells together and chaining them to create one big explosion to take down your enemy is an incredible feeling.

You combine the Freljord with the Zaun and Piltover cards for this deck and mix frostbite with your more damaging spells to level up Ezreal and then use him to finish off the nexus in the late game.

The idea behind it

The playstyle is all about surviving the early game till Ezreal starts to pop-off (Screenshot taken from mobalytics)

Much like with the mushroom deck, you will have to be a bit patient when executing the Ezreal Control composition to perfection. Your early game will heavily revolve around how well you’re using your frostbite cards and removal spells.

The low mana cost followers will help you stall the board long enough for you to use your spells to level up Ezreal.

And once he comes online, use the Chum Whumps to save up on a lot of mushrooms. Then start deploying one shroom after another and chip out the enemy nexus with Ezreal's passive.

Use mushrooms from Chum Whumps to proc the Ezreal level up passive

However, if you need to clear your opponent's board and want to have some direct damage spells, then you can always use rummage on the mushrooms instead of using them directly. Progressday will also help you out here significantly when you’re running short of spells.

Weaknesses

The Ezreal control deck doesn’t fare all that well against compositions that are heavy on removal spells and ephemeral cards. Last breath units are going to be a pain to deal with, and they can hard counter your control spells and units quite effectively.