Legends of Runeterra: The Draven-Jinx Discard deck guide

Draven-Jinx Discard decks are one of the most aggressive compositions in the game

Fast, aggressive, and full-on Dravennnnn...

The Legends of Runeterra Discard deck composition has a very fun playstyle that you can go for if you like playing high-tempo, aggressive decks. Championing Jinx and Draven, the discard deck revolves around early to mid-game power spikes which will make you dump your hand to hit the enemy nexus for a tonne of damage.

However, the deck is a bit tricky to pull off successfully and requires a lot of strategy and precise decision-making on your part.

The idea behind it

Basic Discard deck composition (screenshot taken from Mobalytics)

The Discard deck is all about flexibility, and you can choose to go for either a faster game or a slower one, depending on your draws.

If you get a Boomcrew Rookie in the first hand, then go for a fast game; otherwise, wait till the mid-game comes around and you’re able to play out your champion cards to give your hand the advantage.

The Augmented Experimenter has very high chances of getting cancelled, so play him wisely

Your aim with the deck will always be to create a large enough quick attack unit on board. And as you keep discarding the cards in your hand, strategically play your Jinx and the Augmented Experimenter and use them as card draw engines, or else you will just run out of cards and options.

Weakness

Too much aggression in the composition comes at the cost of viable defensive options. And for a deck like the Draven-Jinx Discard, there are hardly any defensive options to speak of.

The fast-hitting and aggressive cards are weak against decks that revolve around removal spells like the Ezreal Control, as well as decks that have a lot of frostbite in them like the Frostbite-Freljord.

Ephemeral decks can also be a problem, but that will depend on rng and how good or bad your draws are considering the situation.