Legends of Runeterra: Why you should never underestimate a Poro Deck

Poro decks can be incredibly strong when used right

Legends of Runeterra has been out for a while now, and every day there seems to be a new deck, which does something better, or at least something different than the other meta builds out there.

And we understand the allure that Dawnspider and Damacian decks bring to the table. They’re very flashy; they hit hard, and they hit fast, and players generally tend to go for these cards more than any other class.

However, if you’re looking to try out a different but fun yet budget-friendly deck, why not give Poros a try?

Poro cards are highly underestimated in the meta right now, so the chances of your opponent being able to counter your fluff balls are rather low.

The Idea behind the Poro Deck

A general Poro Deck build, based off of the build by David 'Phreak' Turley (screenshot from Mobalytics)

The playstyle behind any good Poro Seck is to overwhelm your opponent with low-cost poro followers and then finishing them off with the Heart of the Fluft card.

Heart of the Fluft is an incredibly powerful late game card

Dealing with so many Poros and then the Poro boss, in the end, becomes quite overwhelming even for the most balanced of decks. However, they can be countered by cards that favor an aggressive playstyle.

Though, with Braum and Tryndamere, you can play around those aggro decks quite comfortably as these champion cards are just amazing at controlling the board state.

Poros are very versatile

Fluft of Poros can decimate any deck

Perhaps the best aspect of the Poro cards is how well rounded they are. They boast the perfect balance between offense and defense and is the reason why they go perfectly well with several other champions.

If you’re having trouble against Elusive comps, then we highly recommend that you try a Poro Deck. But do keep in mind, that Heart of the Fluft will only end the game early if you have an Overwhelm Poro card at hand.