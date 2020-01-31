LOR: How to effectively use Dawnspider deck

The Dawnspider deck is very simple but incredibly powerful

The Legends of Runeterra open beta is out, and players are having an amazing time building decks and climbing through the ranks.

But just like in any CCG, there may be times when even after hours of experimenting, you’re still far from creating a deck that perfectly fits your playstyle.

So, let us help you out today with a build, which is very simple to make, but can be incredibly powerful when used right.

The deck revolves around Elise and her ability to make spiders

Dawnspeakers buff the spiderlings to overwhelm the opponent

The Dawnspider deck focuses itself around Elise and the Dawnspeaker cards. While the champion creates a ton of 1/1 spiders when she attacks, the Dawnspeakers, on the other hand, keeps buffing those spiders with +1/1 stats every time an ally dies that round.

The thought behind the deck

The complete optimised Dawnspider deck

Advertisement

The Dawnspider build is what a lot of the LOR pros like to call a ‘sacrifice’ deck. Much like Hearthstone’s Warlock, the Shadow Isles too has a sacrificial mechanic that employs the use of cards like Cursed Keeper and Rasha the Sundered.

The Dawnspider deck is highly effective from round 1 onwards and gets even more potent as the game progresses. As the playstyle revolves around killing your own units to create more powerful ones to overwhelm your opponent, you will be able to start chipping away at your opponent’s nexus as soon as the game starts.

Rasha is an amazing finisher

Rasha is a very powerful finisher, and much of the later rounds of the game will depend on how effectively you’re able to use him.

The Meta is still volatile

Though Elise’s Dawnspider deck is a powerful rank climbing meta build at the moment, it’s still subject to change in the coming weeks. Legends of Runeterra is still very new, and the meta will keep evolving the more players tinker with their decks and come up with more ingenious ways of playing the game.