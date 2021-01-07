Legends of Runeterra players will be getting one free Wildcard per month through Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming brings a lot of exciting goodies for its members each month, and starting in 2021, Legends of Runeterra players will be on the list of beneficiaries.

Prime Gaming is known for providing a lot of in-game items and cosmetics to its members. And the genre of games is not limited, as it has provided free items to players in several popular titles.

In 2021, Legends of Runeterra players who have a Prime Gaming account will be able to get their hands on one Epic Wildcard each month for the remainder of 2021.

In Legends of Runeterra, Epic Wildcards are an invaluable resource, as they are used to unlock Epic-tier cards like “Dawnspeakers” and “Shiraza the Blade.”

Epic-tier cards provide decks with that much-needed boost and can often be the difference-maker in drawn-out fights.

How to get the Prime Gaming rewards in Legends of Runeterra

We got another free Epic Wildcard for @PlayRuneterra players with our latest #PrimeGaming drop!



Claim yours at the link and let us know which epic card you unlocked https://t.co/urQMEMiQjb pic.twitter.com/joQX9qkBMD — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) January 6, 2021

To reap the Prime Gaming rewards, Legends of Runeterra players must first have a membership in the platform that is linked to their game profile.

Once the two profiles are linked, one can just simply visit the Prime Gaming rewards page and claim the available loot every month.

League of Legends players with Prime Gaming accounts will also be receiving a mystery skin shard soon.

League of Legends players with Prime Gaming accounts will also be receiving a mystery skin shard soon.

Prime Gaming, which was previously known as Twitch Prime in 2020, went through a rebranding, which significantly upgraded the number of services and rewards that the platform provided its members.

Members who have subscribed are seeing the site offer more and more free goodies in popular titles, along with access to five free full games each month.

Additionally, another benefit that Prime Gaming provides is a free Twitch subscription each month, which benefactors can use on any streamer of their choice.