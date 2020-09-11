Valorant: Riot to dish out exclusive loot for lucky Amazon Prime members

Riot Games partner Prime Gaming to give out exclusive Valorant loot (Image credits: Riot Games)

Riot Games will be partnering with Prime Gaming once again, and will be dishing out exclusive skins and other in-game loot for Amazon Prime members in Valorant.

In a recent tweet, the Valorant devs have taken to their blog to talk about the upcoming goodies that the fans will be provided within next week.

In the post, Riot says, “The short version is, we’ve got some free in-game items for you on the way. Here’s the long version. We’re teaming up with Prime Gaming to provide in-game items like Gun Buddies, Sprays, and more to players for free. This loot will be available to anyone with an active Amazon Prime membership. We’re kicking things off next week on September 16 with the Netter Treter Gun Buddy, straight from the collection of our resident sneakerhead, Killjoy.”

Riot x Prime partnership will be bringing a lot of Valorant goodies

The Valorant devs will start their partnership with Prime Gaming by providing Prime members with Kill-themed gun buddy. The buddy will be up for grabs in the coming week, and it will be followed by some fantastic sprays as well.

However, we are yet to be sure if there are any weapon skins involved in the giveaway, and if it is so, then there will indeed be a lot of speculation as to which skins the Valorant devs will consider as loot.

The chances of high-end bundles like the Elderflame, Oni, and GlitchPop to be a part of the giveaway is quite low, and the minor ones like the Prism and the Kingdom can be up for grabs.

Only Amazon Prime members are eligible to have access to this free loot, and if you’re one of the many who are yet to subscribe to this video streaming website, then you can always opt for a free 30-day trial.

After setting up your account, you can then go to the Valorant loot page on the Prime Gaming website, and link the two accounts.

The monthly loot items will disappear as soon as the next month begins.