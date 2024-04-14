Lethal Company version 50 official notes: Adamance goes live, Dine exterior rework, and more

Version 50 of the survival game Lethal Company is now live and many changes have been made to the game along with the addition of some fresh new content. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch are the addition of a new forest moon, Adamance, along with Easter eggs that can be thrown when acquired. The Dine Exterior has also been reworked and two new suits have been added to the rotating shop. A disco ball has also made its way to Lethal Company.

As a result, it will be interesting to see how all this plays out in the title. Below are all the changes and additions that have made their way to Lethal Company version 50.

Lethal Company version 50 official notes

New additions include:

A new forest moon, Adamance

Reworked Dine's exterior

Two new entities outdoors, one new entity indoors

Added Easter eggs which can be thrown.

Two new suits in the rotating shop + a disco ball

You can now run down slopes faster.

A new hazard/trap indoors

Changes:

The bell now makes chimes when dropped (which will alert enemies within a large radius.)

Baboon hawks now spawn in groups of two, have 4 HP instead of 6, and do less damage when stabbing the player.

Various small changes to the scrap output and spawn rates in moons, with the goal of making more moons rewarding to go to.

It's possible to bounce off walls when hitting them at a steep angle.

Slightly increased the weight of the shovel, to make each player less of a self-sufficient killing machine.

Fixed crouch-sprinting; previously, pressing the crouch button while sprinting would cause you to crouch and then uncrouch at the same time; when spamming the key, this made it possible to sprint without making noise.

Falling out of bounds no longer teleports you to the main entrance of the facility

Since the layouts are generally more spread out than the facility layouts, will now always generate smaller when loaded. This was mostly an issue on Titan, which had a significant chance of generating absurdly large

To compensate, the size multiplier of indoor levels in Rend and Dine has been increased, which should result in them feeling the same as before. Dine now has the same size as Rend.