Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

With the growth of the battle royale genre in the mobile gaming industry, games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have emerged as the industry leaders.

The popularity of these games have paved the way for the growth of content creation, which has led many gamers to consider a professional career in streaming and content creation.

Levinho is one of the most popular Swedish PUBG Mobile content creators in the world at the moment. In this article, we will discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio and more.

Levinho’s PUBG Mobile ID

Levinho’s PUBG Mobile ID is 546590561, and his present IGN is PewDiêPié. He is also the co-leader of Ṃ¤Menace.

Levinho’s Stats

His stats in the Squad mode

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, Levinho has played 984 squad matches in the Europe server and has emerged victorious in 79 of them, which translates to a win percentage of 8.02. He boasts 4663 kills, with a splendid K/D ratio of 4.74.

He has also played two duo matches in the same server. However, he hasn’t played a single solo game.

Levinho is in the Diamond III-tier in Squad mode.

Levinho’s YouTube channel

Levinho started his journey on YouTube just over two years ago. The oldest video on his channel was posted in June 2018. Since then, he has been quite active and has uploaded a total of 777 videos. Currently, he has over 7.94 million subscribers and over 1.17 billion views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Here is his latest handcam:

Levinho’s social media accounts

There is not much information about Levinho on the internet. He has maintained his privacy and hasn’t even revealed his face to his fans. However, he has an Instagram account, where uploads montages and other announcements.

Instagram: Click here.