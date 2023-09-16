Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat the Scrapped Watchman

Lies of P, the latest souls-like action role-playing game from Neowiz and Studio8, features some gnarly-looking bosses. The game starts slow, with the first few areas featuring enemies that barely pose any threat. However, once you reach the end of the first chapter, you come face-to-face with one of the most challenging enemy encounters in the game - the Scrapped Watchman.

Being the first main story boss in Lies of P (the Circus Master being a miniboss), the Scrapped Watchman is a formidable foe who is not to be trifled with. While the game does give you enough tools and weapons to take down the mechanical monstrosity, defeating the Scrapped Watchman is anything but a cakewalk.

However, there are a few strategies that can help you easily get an upper hand in the boss fight and defeat the Scrapped Watchman without much hassle. Here's a comprehensive guide on the Scrapped Watch boss fight in Lies of P.

Tips to easily defeat the Scrapped Watchman in Lies of P

The Scrapped Watchman serves as the final boss of the first area you get to explore in Lies of P. It also is the first major boss fight in the game and makes for quite a challenging battle. The previous two bosses you face on your way to the Watchman, i.e., Circus Master and Mad Donkey, only serve as minibosses that introduce you to the game's boss design.

While the previous bosses were nothing more than pushovers, the Scrapped Watchman is anything but an easy boss fight. While the boss has only one health bar, it does have multiple phases corresponding to sections of its HP, with each new phase having its own new attacks.

There are two distinct phases of the Scrapped Watchman boss fight. While the first phase is quite manageable, it is the second phase that's the true test of your combat skills. Fortunately, there are a few strategies that you can employ, to essentially trivialize this boss fight. Here are a few tips that will help you easily defeat the Scrapped Watchman in Lies of P:

While it is optional, we do recommend summoning the specter for this boss fight (you can summon the specter by interacting with the chalice outside the boss door).

Although the Spectre doesn't have too much health, it does attract the boss' aggro on itself, giving you enough reprieve to heal, buff, and/or reposition.

As soon as you enter the boss arena, the Scrapped Watchman will charge towards you, which you can dodge by quickly locking onto the boss and either rolling or quick stepping sideways.

Try to position yourself behind the boss, where you can easily avoid most of its overhead attacks.

While regular attacks using your weapon of choice are fine, we recommend fixing charged heavy attacks at the tail end of the light attack combo, as it will help you stagger the boss.

Once you stagger the boss, quickly reposition yourself to the front for a critical attack.

Once the boss' health drops at or below 50%, it trasitions to phase two, where its attacks become more erratic, and it starts using an unblockable combo string.

You can either dodge this combo or parry it, if you're flush with the perfect block mechanic. Once the boss finishes its unblockable combo, quickly get behind it and hit it with a charged heavy attack.

Follow up the charged heavy with another heavy attack or a fabled art, to easily break the boss' stance, and stagger it.

If you do everything right, the Scrapped Watchman should die within three staggers and follow-up critical hits.

While the confrontation against the Scrapped Watchman in Lies of P is a challenging boss fight, it's certainly not an impossible one. Once you get the hang of the game's combat system, defeating the boss should not be a hassle for you. We highly recommend using the training arena at the central hub - Hotel Krat, to practice our weapon's parry timings.