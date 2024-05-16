Lies of P DLC might be coming much sooner than expected

Souls-like fans are eagerly waiting for a Lies of P DLC following the base game's incredible success. And it seems fans won't wait too long to get their hands on the DLC as reports from Neowiz suggest a possible 2024 release. The information comes courtesy of Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) on X, detailing Neowiz's plans for fiscal year 2024.

Lies of P is one of the most celebrated souls-like titles in recent memory, especially among the ones not coming from FromSoftware. While Neowiz and developer Round 8 Studio didn't have any prior experience with the souls-likes, they still delivered what many fans consider to be one of the best titles in the genre.

So, it's no surprise that fans of the souls-like genre are excited about getting a DLC for Lies of P.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Lies of P DLC is reportedly scheduled to be released later this year

Neowiz recently put out its fiscal report, which mentions all the games the publisher has in the pipeline, including the Lies of P DLC. Previously hinted at its existence and ongoing active development by Ji Won Choi, the game's director, Lies of P DLC is planned to be released in the second half of 2024, which might hint at at potential end-of-year release.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the fiscal year in Korea, where Neowiz and Round 8 Studio are based, runs from January 1 to December 31. So, it's quite plausible that the Lies of P DLC will be coming out by the end of this calendar year.

The game was praised by fans and critics alike for not only its uncanny similarities to FromSoftware's own souls-borne titles, but also its original spin on the souls-like formula, from both gameplay as well as narrative standpoint. While the game's premise is heavily inspired by Adventures of Pinnochio, it also features its own fantastical twist to the story.

While the steep difficulty curve and a rather streamlined combat system did garner some criticism from veterans of the genre, for the most part, it received overwhelming praise from players. While Neowiz didn't reveal much about the DLC, it's expected to feature the base game's protagonist and an entirely new map for players to explore.

Expand Tweet

The only available information on the DLC are a couple of official artworks that Ji Won Choi revealed during a developer interview, featuring the different locales that players will be able to explore in the upcoming new piece of content for Lies of P.