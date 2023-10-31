Lies of P might be getting a DLC announcement during the developer livestream tomorrow, November 1

Lies of P is easily one of the best showcases of how to do a souls-like action role-playing game justice. Despite Round 8 Studios being a relatively small indie developer, it, along with publisher Neowiz, somehow managed to deliver a game that's on par with some of the best souls-likes out there. And yes, the list includes the ones made by FromSoftware as well.

Recently, Neowiz revealed that Lies of P has sold more than a million copies worldwide, not including the Xbox Game Pass version of the game. This is an incredible milestone for an indie studio's first foray into the niche souls-like genre. Following the game's success, it seems Neowiz is finally gearing up for a DLC announcement.

Neowiz is going to hold a special developer livestream where it will discuss the plans for the game's future, and also give fans a look at what the studio has been working on following the title's release back in September.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lies of P developer livestream, DLC, and more.

Neowiz to hold special developer livestream for Lies of P, will potentially announce highly anticipated story DLC

Neowiz and Round 8 Studios did not ship their souls-like title with any post-launch plans, expansion passes, or DLCs (apart from the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses). This isn't out of the ordinary for a small game development studio like Round 8, as well as Neowiz that is publishing its very first souls-like.

The game's overwhelming critical and commercial success seems to have finally green-lit a potential story DLC for the title. The Pinocchio-inspired narrative is very much a self-contained experience, with all three of its endings delivering a definitive ending to the protagonist's story.

However, there is a post-credits scene that did hint at a potential DLC or spin-off title, featuring Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz fable. Unfortunately, neither Neowiz nor Round 8 Studios has confirmed what the post-credits scene stands to represent.

But it seems fans will finally be getting a conclusive answer with the upcoming special livestream, granted it does feature something related to the future of the Lies of P IP.

The livestream will be aired on November 1, 2023, at 5 PM PDT, via the official Lies of P YouTube channel. The presentation is titled "Director's Letter," with the official X (formerly Twitter) post mentioning a "teaser announcement." Despite the critical and commercial success the game garnered, it isn't perfect.

However, with a DLC, Neowiz, and Round 8 Studios do get the chance to improve upon the core aspects of the base game's gameplay, while also trying to rectify the issues many players have had with it.