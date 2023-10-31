Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Lies of P might be getting a DLC announcement during the developer livestream tomorrow, November 1

Lies of P might be getting a DLC announcement during the developer livestream tomorrow, November 1

By Suman Biswas
Modified Oct 31, 2023 18:13 GMT
Lies of P might be getting a DLC announcement via a special developer livestream on November 1, 2023 (Image via Neowiz)
Lies of P might be getting a DLC announcement via a special developer livestream on November 1, 2023 (Image via Neowiz)

Lies of P is easily one of the best showcases of how to do a souls-like action role-playing game justice. Despite Round 8 Studios being a relatively small indie developer, it, along with publisher Neowiz, somehow managed to deliver a game that's on par with some of the best souls-likes out there. And yes, the list includes the ones made by FromSoftware as well.

Recently, Neowiz revealed that Lies of P has sold more than a million copies worldwide, not including the Xbox Game Pass version of the game. This is an incredible milestone for an indie studio's first foray into the niche souls-like genre. Following the game's success, it seems Neowiz is finally gearing up for a DLC announcement.

Neowiz is going to hold a special developer livestream where it will discuss the plans for the game's future, and also give fans a look at what the studio has been working on following the title's release back in September.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lies of P developer livestream, DLC, and more.

Neowiz to hold special developer livestream for Lies of P, will potentially announce highly anticipated story DLC

Neowiz and Round 8 Studios did not ship their souls-like title with any post-launch plans, expansion passes, or DLCs (apart from the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses). This isn't out of the ordinary for a small game development studio like Round 8, as well as Neowiz that is publishing its very first souls-like.

The game's overwhelming critical and commercial success seems to have finally green-lit a potential story DLC for the title. The Pinocchio-inspired narrative is very much a self-contained experience, with all three of its endings delivering a definitive ending to the protagonist's story.

However, there is a post-credits scene that did hint at a potential DLC or spin-off title, featuring Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz fable. Unfortunately, neither Neowiz nor Round 8 Studios has confirmed what the post-credits scene stands to represent.

But it seems fans will finally be getting a conclusive answer with the upcoming special livestream, granted it does feature something related to the future of the Lies of P IP.

The livestream will be aired on November 1, 2023, at 5 PM PDT, via the official Lies of P YouTube channel. The presentation is titled "Director's Letter," with the official X (formerly Twitter) post mentioning a "teaser announcement." Despite the critical and commercial success the game garnered, it isn't perfect.

However, with a DLC, Neowiz, and Round 8 Studios do get the chance to improve upon the core aspects of the base game's gameplay, while also trying to rectify the issues many players have had with it.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...