Lies of P patch notes version 1.9.0.0: Icon display error issue fixed, combat balance adjustments, and more

Lies of P just recieved a new DLC, and to fix every bug and glitch that was introduced with it, the developers have released patches and updates. Version 1.9.0.0 aims to solve multiple bugs, improve combat mechanics, and reduce monster difficulty, among other fixes.

Read on for the patch notes of Lies of P version 1.9.0.0.

All adjustments in Lies of P version 1.9.0.0

Version 1.9.0.0 of the game is now rolled out on all platforms (Image via NEOWIZ)

Important Notice

Using software or data not officially distributed by the developer may cause the game to crash.

Please make sure to always have your game updated to the latest version.

Failing to do so may result in crashes, save data errors, or even irreversible data loss.

If you are starting the game after installing from a disc, be sure to update to the latest version before playing.

If your Bag is full when you pick up an item, the item will be sent to the Storage.

Please be sure to check your Storage for the item.

Major Changes

Starting from your second playthrough, you can access the Lies of P: Overture DLC from Chapter 5 at the "Path of the Pilgrim."

Please read any on-screen prompts carefully.

Combat Balance Adjustments

Reduced monster difficulty in repeat playthroughs.

Adjusted stats for certain field monsters in the first playthrough of Lies of P: Overture.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where benefit items were not delivered properly.

If you experienced issues with benefit items such as the "Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive" or "Winter Festival Peaked Hat" not being received, please update the game to the latest version and check if the issue has been resolved.

If your Bag was full, these items may have been sent to the Storage. Please check your Storage as well.

Fixed a bug that prevented quest progression after giving a bottle of beer to Salao, the Old Fisherman.

If you encountered this bug, update the game to the latest version and try speaking with Salao again.

Fixed a bug that allowed movement to unintended areas outside the normal route.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the character to be launched into the air when using the Blade Fable Arts of "Monad's Rose Sword."

Fixed a bug where using the Blade Fable Arts of "Monad's Rose Sword" in Hotel Krat while listening to a record would skip the current record.

Fixed a bug where the triggered effect of the "Solutionist's Amulet" would persist even after the item was unequipped.

Fixed a visual bug affecting the Legion Arm "Flamberge" when wearing the "Blazing Death's Hunting Apparel."

Fixed various minor issues, including icon display errors, localization and text errors, monster-related bugs, and other miscellaneous bugs.

