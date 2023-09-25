Lies of P stuttering and crashing error on PC: How to fix, possible reasons, and more explored

Lies of P, despite coming from a lesser-known game development studio, has amazed players with its sheer quality and engaging soulslike gameplay. Created by Neowiz and Round 8 Studios, the action role-playing game is easily one of the best soulslike experiences out there, apart from the ones coming from FromSoftware.

Although the game was released in a fairly polished state on all platforms, including previous and current-gen consoles as well as PC, there have been a few complaints regarding stuttering and occasional crashing issues. The majority of these complaints are coming from PC players.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to fix the technical issues with the game's PC port. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to fix the stuttering and crashing errors in Lies of P.

How to fix the stuttering and crashing errors in Lies of P

There are a plethora of reasons why Neowiz's latest souls-like might crash and stutter on your PC, such as your system not meeting the minimum requirements, your drivers not being up to date, issues with the game's downloaded files, and more. Fortunately, in most cases, fixing these errors is quite easy, and troubleshooting barely takes more than 30 minutes at best.

Here are a few ways you can potentially fix the stuttering and crashing issues with Lies of P on PC:

1) Make sure your PC meets the system requirements for the game

The first thing you should always check when troubleshooting technical errors in games is comparing your PC with the official system requirements for the game. Despite its breathtaking visuals, Lies of P doesn't boast a hefty system requirement, recommending a GTX 1660 for smooth 60fps gameplay at max settings on 1080p.

Here are the official system requirements for Lies of P:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64bit

Windows 10 64bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300

AMD Ryzen 3 1200／Intel Core i3-6300 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

2) Make sure you have the latest graphics drivers installed

Graphics drivers are the make-or-break element for any new release on PC. Having the most up-to-date GPU driver as well as operating system is a must if you're planning to install and play the latest games. Fortunately, updating graphics drivers is quite easy, with Nvidia, AMD, and even Intel having their own proprietary tools to auto-update drivers.

Additionally, you can also manually download drivers by visiting the official website of your GPU manufacturer.

3) Verify the integrity of game files on Steam

Although Steam's primary function is to serve as a storefront and library for PC games, it is also a really handy tool to diagnose and troubleshoot issues with game installations. Although it's rare, there is always a chance of game files getting corrupted during download, either due to bandwidth fluctuations or due to the installer failing to unpack files properly.

In such cases, having to delete and redownload an entire game can be a hassle, especially with games exceeding 100 gigabytes in file size.

Fortunately, with Steam, you don't really have to do that. You can simply run the game file integrity verification tool to fix the specific files that might've gotten corrupted or gone missing during download. Here's how you can verify the integrity of game files on Steam:

Launch Steam > Click on Library.

Right-click on Lies of P from the list of games in your Steam library.

Click on Properties > Local Files.

Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Wait for the files to get checked.

Once done, launch the game.

It should be mentioned that verifying the integrity of game files does take a bit of time, depending on your CPU as well as the game's total file size. For reference, with a modern CPU like Ryzen 5 5600 and Lies of P (50GB) being installed on a m.2 SSD, it takes roughly a minute for Steam to finish the verification.