Lies of P: What should you do with the Rare Ergo boss drop?

When you beat some of the major bosses in Lies of P, you will usually receive a specific Rare Ergo as a drop. This is akin to the system in Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Similarly, there are two things that you will be able to do with this Rare Ergo. You can consume it and get enough Ergo to level up, or you can exchange it to receive boss-specific weapons.

While consuming it is rather straightforward, exchanging the Rare Ergo for weapons is more complicated. To do so, you will first need to find an NPC who will trade them for you.

Hence, today’s Lies of P guide will go over the uses for Rare Ergo that you have collected in the game.

How to use Rare Ergo in Lies of P

As mentioned, there are two ways to use Rare Ergo in Lies of P:

How to use Rare Ergo to Level up in Lies of P

Ergo is the currency that you use to level up in the game. You gain the resource by defeating other enemies and machines in the game. Rare Ergo, which is a boss drop that carries a significant amount of Ergo.

By consuming it, you can level up a few times. So, if the boss weapon is not something you are looking to get your hands on, you can consume it.

By making your way to your inventory and to consumables, you will find the boss-specific Rare Ergo. You can consume it by selecting it. Depending on the boss and the stage of the game you are in, the amount of Ergo that these will offer will differ.

How to use Rare Ergo to get Boss Weapons in Lies of P

The other way to use Rare Ergo is to exchange it for boss weapons. However, to be able to do that, you will first need to find and meet Alidoro, who is located in St. Frangelico's Cathedral in Region IV.

After beating the Fallen Archbishop Andreus boss, you need to make your way to the Cathedral Library Stargazer and then head through the stone archway. Climb the stairs to kill the enemy throwing gunk and then reach a room that is half-flooded and has an altar with a statue.

Wade through the liquid till you find a hole in the wall leading to another room with a balcony and bookcases. Now, use the staircase to the left till you find a petrification zombie patrolling the area.

Defeat it or run past it and use the elevator located at the far end of the room. You will meet Alidoro after the elevator stops. After speaking to him, you can convince him to go to Hotel Krat.

Once in Hotel Krat, you can converse with the NPC and get your hands on boss weapons in exchange for Rare Ergo in Lies of P.