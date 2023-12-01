"Lighting the way": League of Legends LoLdle answers 513 (Saturday, December 2, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 513th edition questions are now available. To decipher all of the December 2 puzzles, you must have an in-depth understanding of every LoL champion and their numerous splash arts, emojis, abilities, quotes, and more. Here's the quote riddle from the latest LoLdle:

"Lighting the way."

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 2, 2023.

Renata Glasc, Lux, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 513th edition (December 2, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the December 2 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc Quote: Lux

Lux Ability: Ornn, Bonus : Passive

Ornn, : Passive Emoji: Sivir

Sivir Splash Art: Lucian, Bonus: Default Lucian

It should be easy to guess Renata Glasc's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this unit debuted in 2017. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Lux, an often-used unit.

Due to Ornn's high pick rate, deciphering his passive ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Sivir is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Lucian's default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

The LoLdle answers for its 514th edition will be published on December 3, 2023.