"Lighting the way": League of Legends LoLdle answers 513 (Saturday, December 2, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 513th edition questions are now available. To decipher all of the December 2 puzzles, you must have an in-depth understanding of every LoL champion and their numerous splash arts, emojis, abilities, quotes, and more. Here's the quote riddle from the latest LoLdle:
"Lighting the way."
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 2, 2023.
Renata Glasc, Lux, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 513th edition (December 2, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the December 2 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Renata Glasc
- Quote: Lux
- Ability: Ornn, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Sivir
- Splash Art: Lucian, Bonus: Default Lucian
It should be easy to guess Renata Glasc's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this unit debuted in 2017. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Lux, an often-used unit.
Due to Ornn's high pick rate, deciphering his passive ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Sivir is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Lucian's default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
The LoLdle answers for its 514th edition will be published on December 3, 2023.