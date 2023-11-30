"Oh wow, hook man!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 512 (Friday, December 1, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 512th edition questions are now available. To decipher all of December 1's puzzles, you must have an in-depth understanding of every single League of Legends champion and their numerous splash arts, abilities, quotes, and more. Here's the quote riddle from the December 1 edition of LoLdle:

"Oh wow, hook man! Someone who can actually fish!"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 1, 2023.

Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 512th edition (December 1, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the December 1 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol Quote: Yuumi

Yuumi Ability: Kindred, Bonus : R

Kindred, : R Emoji: Jayce

Jayce Splash Art: Orianna, Bonus: Gothic Orianna

It should be easy to guess Aurelion Sol's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this unit debuted in that title back in 2016. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Yuumi, an often-used unit.

Due to Kindred's high pick rate, deciphering his R ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Jayce is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Orianna's Gothic splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven

Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

The LoLdle answers for its 513th edition will be published on December 2, 2023.