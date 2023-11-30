"Oh wow, hook man!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 512 (Friday, December 1, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 512th edition questions are now available. To decipher all of December 1's puzzles, you must have an in-depth understanding of every single League of Legends champion and their numerous splash arts, abilities, quotes, and more. Here's the quote riddle from the December 1 edition of LoLdle:
"Oh wow, hook man! Someone who can actually fish!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 1, 2023.
Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 512th edition (December 1, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the December 1 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Aurelion Sol
- Quote: Yuumi
- Ability: Kindred, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Jayce
- Splash Art: Orianna, Bonus: Gothic Orianna
It should be easy to guess Aurelion Sol's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this unit debuted in that title back in 2016. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Yuumi, an often-used unit.
Due to Kindred's high pick rate, deciphering his R ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Jayce is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Orianna's Gothic splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
The LoLdle answers for its 513th edition will be published on December 2, 2023.