"You’re from Shurima?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 511 (Thursday, November 30, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 511th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles in this edition, you must have in-depth knowledge of every single League of Legends champion and their various splash arts, quotes, abilities, and more. Here's the quote riddle from the November 30 edition of LoLdle:

"You’re from Shurima? And have a boomerang? We should hang out!"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 30, 2023.

Caitlyn, Akshan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 511th edition (November 30, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 30 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Quote: Akshan

Akshan Ability: Varus, Bonus : W

Varus, : W Emoji: Naafiri

Naafiri Splash Art: Riven, Bonus: Pulsefire Riven

It should be quite easy to guess Caitlyn's name, as she is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Piltover, this unit debuted in that title in 2011. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Akshan, an often-used unit.

Due to Varus's high pick rate, deciphering his W ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Naafiri is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Riven's Pulsefire splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick

Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

The LoLdle answers for its 512th edition will be published on December 1, 2023.