"You’re from Shurima?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 511 (Thursday, November 30, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 511th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles in this edition, you must have in-depth knowledge of every single League of Legends champion and their various splash arts, quotes, abilities, and more. Here's the quote riddle from the November 30 edition of LoLdle:
"You’re from Shurima? And have a boomerang? We should hang out!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 30, 2023.
Caitlyn, Akshan, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 511th edition (November 30, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 30 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Caitlyn
- Quote: Akshan
- Ability: Varus, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Naafiri
- Splash Art: Riven, Bonus: Pulsefire Riven
It should be quite easy to guess Caitlyn's name, as she is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Piltover, this unit debuted in that title in 2011. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Akshan, an often-used unit.
Due to Varus's high pick rate, deciphering his W ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Naafiri is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Riven's Pulsefire splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
The LoLdle answers for its 512th edition will be published on December 1, 2023.