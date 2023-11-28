"We’re in this together": League of Legends LoLdle answers 510 (Wednesday, November 29, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 510th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a thorough understanding of every League of Legends champion and their numerous quotes, abilities, splash arts, and more. Here's the quote riddle in the November 29 edition of LoLdle:
"We’re in this together. Darkness and light."
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 29, 2023.
Syndra, Aphelios, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 510th edition (November 29, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 29 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Syndra
- Quote: Aphelios
- Ability: Shyvana, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Volibear
- Splash Art: Yorick, Bonus: Arclight Yorick
It should be quite easy to guess Syndra's name, as she is a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Navori, this unit debuted in 2012. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Aphelios, an often-used ADC unit.
Due to Shyvana's high pick rate, deciphering her Passive ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Volibear is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Yorick's Arclight splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
The LoLdle answers for its 511th edition will be published on November 30, 2023.