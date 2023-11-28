"We’re in this together": League of Legends LoLdle answers 510 (Wednesday, November 29, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 510th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a thorough understanding of every League of Legends champion and their numerous quotes, abilities, splash arts, and more. Here's the quote riddle in the November 29 edition of LoLdle:

"We’re in this together. Darkness and light."

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 29, 2023.

Syndra, Aphelios, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 510th edition (November 29, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 29 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Syndra

Syndra Quote: Aphelios

Aphelios Ability: Shyvana, Bonus : Passive

Shyvana, : Passive Emoji: Volibear

Volibear Splash Art: Yorick, Bonus: Arclight Yorick

It should be quite easy to guess Syndra's name, as she is a popular mid-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Navori, this unit debuted in 2012. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Aphelios, an often-used ADC unit.

Due to Shyvana's high pick rate, deciphering her Passive ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Volibear is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Yorick's Arclight splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu

Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

The LoLdle answers for its 511th edition will be published on November 30, 2023.