Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile reduces lag, file size and deletes unnecessary resources

Over the period, there has been a gradual rise in the popularity of battle royale games on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the frontrunners of the genre and has amassed a massive player base.

The game's rise could be credited to the regular updates brought in by the developers to enhance the gaming experience for the users. Recently, the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update hit the servers and marked the arrival of the Metro Royale mode, along with several other features.

The developers have also incorporated the Lightweight Installation Function, which has led to the reduction of the game’s file size to 610 MB. This article takes a look at the same.

Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile

As mentioned above, the Lightweight Installation Function has arrived with the 1.1 update. The game's massive file size was one of the reasons which accounted for the lag. With this feature being introduced, the file size has now been massively cut down.

Two sets of resource packs have been prepared for the users:

Low-spec resource pack (329.9 MB):

“Apply the low-spec version of all graphic resources. Resources are downloaded quickly, and the game runs more smoothly.”

HD Resource Pack (583.2MB)

“Apply the HD version of all graphic resources. Superior performance and effects, providing the best experience.”

Players are provided with an option to install only the resource packs that they require. Initially, players will only have the Erangel map downloaded; they also have the option to download the others.

The 'Download' tab in PUBG Mobile

The ‘Download’ tab has been added to the in-game settings, where users can install or delete the resource packs. This has enabled users to manage the storage of the game efficiently. Moreover, they can receive several rewards for downloading certain resource packs.

Gamers can also check out the following released by PUBG Mobile to know more about the Lightweight Installation Function:

