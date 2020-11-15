Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap store receives over 210,000 pre-registrations, authenticity yet to be confirmed

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale titles available on the mobile platform. It is played by millions of users daily across the globe, which occupies a special place amongst the Indian community.

This year has been full of ups & downs for the Indian PUBG Mobile players. With a ban imposed on the game by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, fans have been eagerly waiting for its full-fledged return.

A few days ago, PUBG Corporation announced a separate version of PUBG Mobile for the users in India. The press release also added that it’d be promoting the establishment of a branch office in India.

Recently, a pre-registration for ‘PUBG Mobile – India’ has surfaced on the TapTap store, which has left many players confused about its authenticity.

Unverified PUBG Mobile Indian version page on TapTap store receives over 210,000 pre-registrations

PUBG Mobile - India on TapTap

As mentioned earlier, pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile – India have allegedly opened up on the TapTap store. The app has already been registered by over 210,000 users and is currently rated 9.8/10.

Many users are left confused as there has been an official announcement made by PUBG Corporation regarding the pre-registrations of PUBG Mobile – India.

There has been a rift between the users about its authenticity. Several players came to the review section and stated that it is fake.

A screenshot from the review section

On the other hand, some users believe that it is legit:

https://t.co/AHPbktbPWl that's the link of pre registeriation of pubg mobile https://t.co/Y2dsXpkKe7 all pubg lovers goto this website and pre registered — Hîmãňśhű Ķümãř (@Hmhm66477304) November 13, 2020

Pubg mobile India now available on TAPTAP pic.twitter.com/BVk0OoUlb8 — Brand Gaming (@BrandGaminglive) November 12, 2020

Without any official statement by PUBG Corporation on the pre-registration, there is no way to confirm the authenticity of the registration.

Players can wait for an official confirmation regarding the availability of the Indian version by following the social media handles of the game. Here are their links:

