Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: All minigame shops and animal rescue crew member locations

A large part of Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii takes place on pirate ships. To upgrade your ship and get assistance during battle, you get the option of recruiting crew members. In total, there are 107 crew members who can be recruited. Here, we will only focus on those that can be found in the minigame shops and by rescuing animals in need.

There are 15 crew members who can be recruited from minigame shops and 10 who can be used as allies if you rescue animals in need. This article provides a list of crew members and explains how to get them in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

All minigame shop crew members from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

These are all the minigame shop crew members from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Minigame shop crew members

In total, there are 15 crew members available at minigame shops (Image via SEGA)

Papillon Boy: Can be unlocked in exchange for 3,300 points from Sicko Snap points exchange. Matayoshi: Can be unlocked in exchange for 500 tags from Gambling Hall Prize Exchange. Patriarch Gondawara: Can be unlocked in exchange for 11,000 points from Sicko Snap points. Yappi-kun: Get this character in exchange for a Casino Prize exchange for 1,500 chips. Chicken Man: Unlock him in exchange for 1000 tags from the Gambling Hall Prize Exchange. Sheep Man: Get him for 900 points from the Pool prize exchange at the Diamond Head bar. Etsuko: Get him from Fortune Exchange for 10 points. Subaru: Purchase from the Open Road Shogi point exchange in exchange for 500 points. Crystal Papillon: Can be unlocked in exchange for 22,000 points from Sicko Snap points exchange. Chitose Buster Holmes: Get this character in exchange for 15 points from Fortune Exchange in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Gary Buster Homes: Can be unlocked from Bang Bang Batting Center for 60,000 points. Masaharu Kaito: He can be unlocked from the Bang Bang Batting Center prize exchange for 90,000 points. Fumiya Sugiura: Unlock him for 15 points from Fortune Exchange. Toru Higashi: Get him in exchange for 15,000 points from Crazy Delivery. Kamulop: Purchase Kamulop for 20 points from Fortune Exchange.

Animal Rescue crew members

Onigiri: Unlocks automatically in Chapter 2. Allure: Wear the Goromi outfit and speak to him near the L&L Hawaiin Barbecue. Turtle: Rescue the dog by beating the men who are bullying it from near Crepes for Me. Zoomies: Select the 'Be Gentle' option and speak to the man near the Pier taxi drop-off. Phoenix: Automatically unlocks during Chapter 1. Alarm Cluck: Fight the man and defend the chicken near the Ahi Poke Garden. CoCo: This person can be added as a crew member by rescuing the monkey near Cream & Berry at River Street. Barkley: Help the woman at the Anaconda Shopping Center with pet food for the dog. The Gourmand: Bring the Gourmand a Wild-Caught Sashimi at Sea Shop near the Aloha Beach. Sashimi can be bought from Grayson's Weapons. Sanzen: Meet him at the Sunset Park and give him $3,000

You can go through this guide to find crew members from the main story and the game's substories.

For more such articles on Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

