Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Where to find the Minato Ward Girls

During Chapter 3 of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you’ll be tasked with finding some Minato Ward Girls for Masaru, the ship’s chef. Apparently, it’s something he’s been obsessed with, according to his journal that conveniently dropped in front of Majima. Naturally, the Captain read it and determined that it was up to him to get this sorted out — even if he didn’t really know what he was looking for. While this lengthy side quest is optional, it’s still worth doing.

Ad

It leads to some of the funniest, and cringiest stuff in the entire game, and will also lead to you unlocking five more crewmates for your ship if you find everyone. Much like KSON before them, the women in this side quest filmed live-action content for the game as guest characters. If you want to find all the Minato Ward Girls in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, here’s what you need to know.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article contains minor spoilers regarding the Minato Ward Girls side quests.

What is a “Minato Ward Girl” in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and who are they?

In Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Goro Majima will need to find some Minato Ward Girls, but what does that mean? A Minato Ward Girl (Minato-ku joshi) is a term that gained popularity over the last few years. It’s a way to describe young women, typically in their 20s, who like to spend time in expensive areas such as the Minato Ward.

Ad

Trust me - this is worth unlocking (Image via SEGA)

They’re often seen as “ideal women” — classy, demure, well-put-together. They prioritize success and ambition over other things. There are also some other, more vulgar descriptions of these women, but that’s not the focus here. Below are the women you can locate and recruit for a party for Masaru. You can do these in any order, but I’ll list them in the order I completed their associated side quests.

Ad

Kaho

Ena

Seiko

Misoshi

Ai

1) Kaho (Can You Keep A Secret?)

It's time to learn more about Kaho! (Image via SEGA)

I started with Kaho in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s quest for Minato Ward Girls. You can find her side quest on the location above. Once you arrive at the hotel, approach her, and you’ll get asked why you’re there. I chose “I only came to present an invitation”, but I have a feeling that you’ll have to fight regardless of the answer you choose. Pummel her bodyguards and move on. Chat with her to learn more about her, and she’ll ask for some time to consider whether or not she joins the party.

Ad

Note that you may need to do something else — fight a bounty or even start a different Minato Ward side quest — before returning to Kaho. She’ll be peering in a window on Twilight Drive, at the Hyper Ecstasy shop. Go chat with her, and learn more about her . . . proclivities. Then, some locals will attempt to blackmail her. Help her fight them off, and she’ll agree to go to the party.

Ad

2) Ena (#MyNewFriend)

Ena is going to need a good friend to lean on here (Image via SEGA)

To begin #MyNewFriend in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the Minato Ward Girls quest, head to the location above, at the Crystal Aloha Resort. You’ll meet a cosplayer, talking to a shady producer. After this cutscene, head to the next quest location, on the corner of Ayame Street.

Ad

Ena will be here, trying to have some private time, but some hooligans show up to harass her. Give them a harder time with a violent beating, and as a way of saying thanks, she’ll offer you a drink. Chat with her, and she’ll ask you what you’d do if people spread lies about you. I chose “I’d ignore it”. She’ll then get invited to a “Girl’s Night”, over at Polaris.

Ad

Head over to Polaris when you’re ready, and you’ll discover that the producer was actually shady! He was trying to force Ena into an uncomfortable situation, so solve it the only way that you can — through violence. After a cute cutscene, you’ll have recruited another Minato Ward Girl in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

3) Seiko (Truth)

Seiko is definitely "more than meets the eye" (Image via SEGA)

You’ll find Seiko to the east of the Nirvana Hotel, on Kolonahe Street. Unfortunately, she’s busy dealing with important people as a part of a brand ambassadorship in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. However, instead of coming up with a wacky plan, she’ll come up to you, and ask if you know where Dragon Karts are. It helps if you’ve already unlocked that in-game.

Ad

Majima will then say he knows where, and that she could actually drive on the track instead of just watching. I’m not certain if you need to win, but it’s an easy race, so just take it on! After you win, the two will celebrate with drinks, and you’ll learn that Seiko has another side. She’s not exactly what someone expects from a Minato Ward Girl when she’s had a drink or two in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Ad

After a few drinks in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, take her back to the location she needs to be, where she’ll be harassed by a group of thugs. Team up with Seiko to pummel them as well. Instead of ruining her chances, the wilder side of Seiko will help her land the gig! She’ll celebrate by agreeing to join you at the Minato Ward Girls party for Masaru. That’s three down, two to go in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Ad

4) Misoshi (Hello, World!)

Misoshi is a popular streamer, who is in a bit of a slump (Image via SEGA)

Hello, World! takes place in the Anaconda Shopping Center, where the arcade games are. Misoshi is a livestreamer, who was hosting a tournament here. You will once again need to beat up a rowdy person, before learning about “streaming”. It’s no surprise Majima would have no idea what that is.

Ad

Chat with Misoshi, where you learn she’s in a slump. Agree to collaborate with her, and she’ll bring her gear over to Revolve, whenever you’re ready. The two of you will play Virtua Fighter 3, and you’ll need to react appropriately to what’s going on. This uses that familiar meter where you hold up or down to fill the meter with different responses.

I messed most of these up, but it still turned out okay. You’ll want to beat upbeat during these — but if you hold up too long, you’ll get a different, negative reaction. Once this mini-game is over, Misoshi will open up, and agree to help.

Ad

5) Ai (Lovely Traveler)

It's time to spend some money on "photobooks" (Image via SEGA)

Lovely Traveler was probably the funniest, and weirdest of the Minato Ward Girls side quests in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Ai was in the mall to do a meet-and-great with fans who are purchasing her new photo album. You’re going to have to agree to buy this book … several times.

Ad

Each time, you get a very brief chat with her, resulting in some very funny moments. While not cost-prohibitive, it is a very silly series of moments. You’ll need at least 300 USD for it. After all the purchases end, Majima will overhear some guys harassing the man you dealt with earlier. Save him, even if he was a jerk, and Ai will appreciate your hard work.

It turns out, she really wants to visit your pirate ship, so take her aboard! You’ll sail with her, and take her to the beach on Rich Island, for a pretty satisfying cutscene. It’s very serene and enjoyable. Unfortunately, it gets ruined by some wannabe pirates, so put them in their place. This will wrap up your time with the Minato Ward Girls (for now anyway) in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Ad

Now that you’ve unlocked all five girls in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you can begin the side quest The One. We won’t spoil the cutscenes that follow in this quest, but it’s easily one of the funniest and most interesting moments in the whole game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.