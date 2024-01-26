Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC: Possible fixes, reasons, and more explored 

If you’re having issues with Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC, there are thankfully a few steps you can take to try and hopefully counteract this. It is a stable game on PC, and while there are no reports of errors at this time, it could always change sometime in the future. Should any serious errors crop up, we’ll also cover those in the future.

As a game that’s launching today, it will surely be an incredibly popular release on Steam. While we aren’t aware of any serious errors, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC is still a possibility. Here are some things that can help you going forward.

Options to fix Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC

1) Verify file integrity

Perhaps one of the most important steps when you deal with Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC is to make sure the files downloaded correctly. Sometimes, gamers have issues with a download disconnecting or other internet issues. This can cause the files to be corrupted, or perhaps important files didn’t download at all.

Open your library.

Right-click on the game.

Click Settings.

Select Properties, and then Local Files.

Click Verify File integrity.

This will take a few minutes, but your computer will go over all the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth files to make sure everything is okay. If this doesn’t do anything, it might be a good time to make sure your PC can run the game.

2) Double-check the system requirements

If you are suffering through Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC in the first place, you may want to check the overall system requirements. In most cases, this just causes lag or slowdown, but in extreme cases, newer games like Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth can crash instead if your PC is too far behind.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements to run this game on your PC:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362) Processor: Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz

Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 3.1 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB, or AMD Radeon RX 360, 4 GB, or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB, or AMD Radeon RX 360, 4 GB, or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 82 GB available space

82 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device:

Windows Compatible Audio Device: Extra Notes: 1080p Low @ 30 FPS w/Balanced FSR 1.0 requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362) Processor: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz Memory: 16 GB Ram

16 GB Ram Graphics: Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i7-4790, 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 82 GB available space

82 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Windows Compatible Audio Device Extra Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS w/o FSR, requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4.2 instruction set

3) Reduce the graphics settings

Another option to potentially solve Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC is to lower the settings. If your PC can run the game, you may simply be using settings that are too high for your computer. The other programs you’re running could also be a factor in this - such as OBS for streaming.

If this is the case, especially if you’re going to stream the game, you may want to reduce the graphics settings for Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. Having extra programs running can bog down your PC, and make it much harder to play reliably.

4) Reinstall Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

As this is a very sizable game (82 GB minimum), this is a last resort. If you keep having to deal with Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth crashing on PC, I recommend trying to reinstall the game. It may simply be that something happened on the initial installation that the Integrity Verification did not fix.

5) Wait for SEGA to release a patch

If all else fails, you may simply have to wait on SEGA to release a patch for the game. Right now there are no major errors or crashes occuring for a large amount of the playerbase, so this will likely not be something players have to stress about. This could change in the future, however. For now, if nothing else works, you will simply wait for the developers and publishers to push out something to fix your problem.

The title goes live today on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. You can find our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth here.