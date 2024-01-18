5 games to play like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one of the most anticipated games of 2024. It is going to follow the same formula as Yakuza: Like a Dragon and will be bringing back fan-favorite protagonist, Kasuga Ichiban. People cannot wait to get their hands on the game. However, there is still some time left before Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 26.

But, that isn't cause for concern, since there are plenty of amazing turn-based combat games out there to satisfy your urge for more Like a Dragon action. Here are five games like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth that are worth your time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Here are five games to play like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

1) Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal (Image via SEGA)

Release Date - October 31, 2019

- October 31, 2019 Platforms - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Persona 5 Royal takes everything that people love about the series and doubles down on it. Everything from the fantastic combat to the mesmerizing visuals has been improved upon in this entry. The fluid and strategic approach to combat is a lot of fun, and the new Showtime attack mechanic delivers a lot of memorable moments.

Featuring one of the best soundtracks of all time, Persona 5 Royal has a lot to offer. You will get lost in the intricacies of this stylish world, as you head out on your quest to take on an ancient evil. This is an excellent game for JRPG fans and is worth a try if you're waiting for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

2) Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Image via Square Enix)

Release date - September 27, 2019

- September 27, 2019 Platforms - PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Dragon Quest XI is an excellent experience. This exciting action JRPG is a fantastic entry into the Dragon Quest series. The classic turn-based combat has been refined to the max and will completely blow you away. The mesmerizing art style and the vibrant colors feel like a breath of fresh air.

The story takes you on an adventure to find your destiny, which ends up being intertwined with you saving the world. It may sound a little generic, but still manages to deliver an excellent climax. Moreover, the world of Erdrea is a stunning location, teeming with life and atmosphere

This game is an excellent turn-based RPG video game, littered with a cast of likable characters. The story will engross you, and the charm will never allow you to be bored. It is almost hard not to recommend this one; give it a chance if you're waiting for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

3) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Image via SEGA)

Release date - January 16, 2020

- January 16, 2020 Platforms - PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC

Playing a Yakuza game while waiting for another to release is an excellent choice. Like a Dragon introduced turn-based combat to the series and did it masterfully. The story introduces a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga who is the total opposite of Kazuma Kiryu.

Kasuga is more of a carefree, easy-to-like character and his personality beautifully complements the game's overall theme. It tells a story of redemption and revenge, both masterfully woven together.

Like a Dragon encourages players to strategize, which is a welcome change of pace from the mindless button mashing. This entry perfectly mixes up the serious and wacky elements of past titles to deliver an enjoyable experience. Yakuza: Like a Dragon has a lot of heart, and is the perfect game to play if you're waiting for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

4) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Image via Square Enix)

Release Date - April 10, 2020

- April 10, 2020 Platforms - PS4 and PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade offers plenty to be excited about. The remake completely overhauls the 1997 version of the game to deliver an even better experience. Set forth on your adventure as a mercenary named Cloud Strife, the story takes you across several beautiful locations as you rip your through Gaia in an attempt to save the world's life energy from being stolen.

The visuals are fantastic, and the departure from turn-based combat works wonderfully to provide the players with a lot more freedom. Moreover, for all the turn-based combat enthusiasts out there, the title can be played with turn-based combat as well, which is also an improvement over the original.

This is one of the best video games of all time, and you should spend some time with it while you wait for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

5) Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Release Date - August 29, 2023

- August 29, 2023 Platforms - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Sea of Stars is a fantastic JRPG. You will spend a lot of your time exploring as you head out on a quest to rid the world of an ancient evil. It may sound generic, but the story is full of twists and turns, which makes it fun throughout. The game has plenty to offer, and is filled with gorgeous and heartfelt locations.

There are plenty of fun-filled puzzle-heavy dungeons for you to explore, and exploration in general is very rewarding. The soundtrack feels amazing, and the turn-based combat is very well done. Sea of Stars is a mesmerizing experience, and you should try it out while you wait for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

