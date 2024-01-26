Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Substory 7: how to complete "Miss Match"

In Chapter 3 of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory quests, “Miss Match” will unlock. The Honolulu map really opens up in this chapter, allowing Kasuga Ichiban to wander around as he sees fit. You may stumble right into this substory, where Ichiban is mistaken as someone’s date from a social media app. Here, he’ll meet Machiko-san, who coaxes him into trying out the dating app she made.

Kasuga Ichiban insists that he’s still head over heels for Saeko, even though she rejected his advances early in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, ultimately leading to this comical substory. Machiko-san informs the protagonist that it will help him learn to speak to women, and perhaps, right things with Saeko.

How to complete Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory "Miss Match"

Even though Kasuga doesn’t want to “fool around” with Saeko during this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory, Miss Match owner Machiko-san gives him a bit to think about: They aren’t dating, and he was rejected. So he’s not fooling around with anyone. After you agree to take part, she’ll take you to her office: at Local Joe’s Coffee.

Agreeing will unlock the “Miss Match” mini-game in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. The goal is to chat with potential partners to try and unlock s*xy cutscenes, similar to the romancing cabaret girls like Kson in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Since this is a free dating app, it does have in-world microtransactions - Match Points. You can purchase these to boost your success rate, but you’ll also need to perform better to secure those dates.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 7: set a profile

You also need to be very careful about what type of profile you use. While it doesn’t matter for the sake of this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory, if you want to keep using Miss Match, you’ll want to carefully craft a profile for the ideal date you’re after.

Your first attempt of using Miss Match is free, so you’re able to set your profile, and go find a date. As you gain more points, you can use different pictures of Kasuga, but for the purposes of this, we’ll just be using the default photo.

You can edit the profile however you want, but here are the settings I used for the categories of Work, Description, Hobby 1, and Hobby 2:

Style: Regular Guy

Work: Hero

Description: Upbeat

Hobby 1: Going out

Hobby 2: Music

Romance Ideal: Friendship First! Always!

The higher your match rating with someone, the more you can impress them as you talk. You’ll need to remember your own answers, as well as what you find in the desired girl’s profile. You won’t have all the answers about her likes and dislikes - that comes from chatting with them.

Chatting during Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory 7

After going through the list, I chose Kano, and even though I successfully wooed her, it wound up being a Catfish - one of the Glutton-type enemies you’ve no doubt seen around Ijincho.

I used the following answers to the questions I was asked. After you choose a response, you have to hit a series of buttons on your controller, and you only get three mistakes. The faster you answer, the better. You may see different questions, but here’s what I encountered:

Introductions: +8 (Low, due to only 60% match)

+8 (Low, due to only 60% match) I Suck At Talking to People: Talking sucks most of the time anyway (Square)

Talking sucks most of the time anyway (Square) What Do You Do: I’m a Hero! (Square)

I’m a Hero! (Square) A Topic She’ll Enjoy: I like staying inside (Circle) - she called me out here because my profile says I like going out.

I like staying inside (Circle) - she called me out here because my profile says I like going out. I Used To Get Bullied: I understand where you’re coming from (Circle)

I understand where you’re coming from (Circle) I Don’t Have a Reason to go Outside: Why don’t we go for a walk or something? (Cross)

Why don’t we go for a walk or something? (Cross) Are You Having Fun?: Emoji Spin

Emoji Spin Typing Mini-game

The Emoji Spin is dangerous during this Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory. The longer you wait, the slower they spin, but it’s hard to tell what you’ll get when it spins fast. I pulled early and got a positive emoji. You’ll still get a chance to try and seal the deal by completing several back-to-back typing mini-games. If you can get it to the “Heart” icon, you can ask her on a date.

Machiko-san will give you access to the app without paying the registration fee, allowing you to go on as many dates as you wish. You still have to pay to unlock Match Points, but that’s up to you.

Whether you continue to play the Miss Match mini-game or not, this ends Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth substory #7. You’re free to resume exploring Honolulu at this point.