Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth voice actors: Kaji Tang, Danny Trejo, Kson, and more

The Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth voice actors brought a wealth of experience and emotion to SEGA’s latest epic role-playing game. From experienced members of the cast to brand-new voices, there are so many great people who brought everything they had to this game. We will go over the cast so you know whose voices you’re hearing. Some will sound incredibly familiar, depending on what games and films you consume.

This is a gigantic game, so we’re going to cover some of the most important members of the main Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth voice actors list. For some of these great voice actors, we’ll also highlight familiar roles you might have seen or heard them in.

All voice actors in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s main cast

1) Kasuga Ichiban

Kasuga Ichiban is the Hero of Yokohama (Image via SEGA)

English: Kaji Tang (Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kengan Ashura, Baki)

Kaji Tang (Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kengan Ashura, Baki) Japanese: Kazuhiro Nakaya (Yakuza 0, Yakuza, Magic Kaito, Yona of the Dawn)

Out of the voice actors, Kasuga Ichiban is the most important. He’s the primary protagonist and the character that is in the party lead for the vast majority of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth story. His voice actor, Kazuhiro Nakaya, is perhaps best known for being Nishikiyama, Kiryu's sworn brother and closest friend - also one of his greatest enemies.

2) Kiryu Kazuma

Kiryu Kazuma is the other main protagonist (Image via SEGA)

English: Yong Yea (Crisis Core FF7 Reunion, Spider-Man 2, LAD Gaiden)

Yong Yea (Crisis Core FF7 Reunion, Spider-Man 2, LAD Gaiden) Japanese: Takaya Kuroda (All Yakuza games, Jujutsu Kaisen, Gintama)

Kiryu Kazuma is, without fail, the most memorable character among the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth voice actors. Takaya Kuroda’s voice is iconic and has been the Japanese actor of Kiryu across every Yakuza title. Recently, Yong Yea took over the role of Like a Dragon Gaiden to a decidedly mixed reception. Regardless, everyone loves the stoic, powerful Dragon of Dojima.

3) Eric Tomizawa

English: Matthew Yang King (Blue Eye Samurai, Onimusha, Mortal Kombat 2023)

Matthew Yang King (Blue Eye Samurai, Onimusha, Mortal Kombat 2023) Japanese: Satoru Iguchi (Band - King Gnu, The Last 10 Years, Geikijo)

Apparently, Eric Tomizawa is new to the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth voice actors list. His Japanese actor is primarily known for being in a band called King Gnu. Eric Tomizawa joins the party after leaving Yamai’s gang and becomes a trusted ally. His English voice actor has been in several recent projects, such as Mortal Kombat 1 and Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix.

4) Chitose Fujinomiya

English: Suzi Yeung (FF7 Remake, Genshin Impact, Chainsaw Man)

Suzi Yeung (FF7 Remake, Genshin Impact, Chainsaw Man) Japanese: Anju Inami (Love Live! Sunshine!!, Anime-Gataris, Wonder Momo)

Chitose Fujinomiya is another new party member in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth and was born to a particularly wealthy family in Japan. She’s in Hawaii for mysterious reasons and is important to the overall story of the game.

Anju Inami, her Japanese actress, has been in a wide variety of cute anime features, whereas Suzi Yeung has been in a plethora of popular titles. Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Genshin Impact are massive, and she also took part in Chainsaw Man’s English dub.

5) Dwight Mendez

Danny Trejo makes his Like a Dragon debut (Image via SEGA)

English: Danny Trejo (Machete, Predators, From Dusk Till Dawn)

Danny Trejo (Machete, Predators, From Dusk Till Dawn) Japanese: Shuhei Matsuda (Attack on Titan, Detective Pikachu Returns, My Hero Academia)

Dwight Mendez, the cruel and brutal leader of the Barracudas gang, is played by some acting royalty. Danny Trejo plays the role in English, and Shuhei Matsuda has been a part of some of some huge projects overseas. Tactics Ogre: Reborn, My Hero Academia, and the incredibly popular Attack on Titan anime are chief among them.

6) Kei

English & Japanese: Kson (VTuber, SMITE, LAD Gaiden)

Kson, who we recently interviewed, played a role in both Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth and Like a Dragon Gaiden as “Kei”. A mysterious girl, she can be romanced in Gaiden and introduces the party to an important game mechanic in Infinite Wealth. A notable VTuber, she’s also collaborated with huge online games like SMITE.

You can find the remaining Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth English and Japanese Voice Actors, respectively, in the list mentioned below:

Yu Nanba: Greg Chun/Ken Yasuda

Greg Chun/Ken Yasuda Koichi Adachi: Andrew Morgado/Akio Ōtsuka

Andrew Morgado/Akio Ōtsuka Saeko Mukoda: Elizabeth Maxwell/Sumire Uesaka

Elizabeth Maxwell/Sumire Uesaka Seonhee: Fiona Rene/Hana Takeda

Fiona Rene/Hana Takeda Joon-gi Han: Keong Sim/Yuichi Nakamura

Keong Sim/Yuichi Nakamura Tianyou Zhao: Robbie Daymond/Nobuhiko Okamoto

Robbie Daymond/Nobuhiko Okamoto Jo Sawashiro: Brian Bloom/Shin’ichi Tsutsumi

Brian Bloom/Shin’ichi Tsutsumi Eiji Mitamura: Aleks Le/Ryo Narita

Aleks Le/Ryo Narita Masataka Ebina: Daniel Dae Kim/Hiroki Hasegawa

Daniel Dae Kim/Hiroki Hasegawa Masumi Arakawa: George Takei/Kiichi Nakai

George Takei/Kiichi Nakai Yutaka Yamai: Andrew Kishino/Takehito Koyasu

Andrew Kishino/Takehito Koyasu Wong Tou: Rich Ting/Takuya Matsumoto

Rich Ting/Takuya Matsumoto Bryce Fairchild: Chris Parson/Toru Furuya

Chris Parson/Toru Furuya Kihei Hanawa: Jake Eberle/Hiroki Tochi

Jake Eberle/Hiroki Tochi Goro Majima: Matthew Mercer/Hidenari Ugaki

Matthew Mercer/Hidenari Ugaki Daigo Dojima: Roger Craig Smith/Satoshi Tokushige

Roger Craig Smith/Satoshi Tokushige Taiga Saejima: Ron Yuan/Rikiya Koyama

The game is now live and tells a gripping story of Kasuga Ichiban desperately seeking out his biological mother. You can find our full review of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth here.