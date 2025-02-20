Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Should you play with keyboard and mouse or a controller?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets players choose between using keyboard and mouse or a controller to navigate its pirate-infested world. With fast-paced combat, open-sea exploration, and quirky mini-games, the choice of controls can make a significant difference in how you experience the game. But which is better: keyboard and mouse or controller?

While the game is technically playable with KBM, a controller is generally considered the better option for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Let's look more into it.

Should you go with with keyboard and mouse or a controller for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

A still from Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

For fans of the Like a Dragon series, using a controller (gamepad) feels like a natural choice. The game’s combat system is designed around fast combos, quick dodges, and powerful heat actions, all of which flow smoothly with a controller’s button layout. Majima’s two unique fighting styles — Mad Dog and Sea Dog — rely on rapid inputs and precise movement, which a gamepad’s thumbsticks and triggers can do good.

On the other hand, playing with keyboard and mouse in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii comes with its own advantages. Mouse movement offers precise camera control, which is especially handy during exploration. If you’re someone who likes to adjust your DPI settings for more responsive camera movement, keyboard and mouse will give you the flexibility to do that.

What should you go with? (Image via SEGA)

The keyboard’s customizable layout allows you to map keys according to your preference, making complex combos easier to execute once you get the hang of it. The WASD movement is responsive, and some players find it more accurate for directional inputs, particularly when dodging or navigating tight spaces.

While the combat system is designed with gamepads in mind, the keyboard and mouse setup still works well, especially for players who are accustomed to it. With a few keybinding adjustments, you can make it feel comfortable and intuitive.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a classic Like a Dragon experience with fluid combos and seamless movement, a gamepad is a great choice. But if you prefer precise camera control and customizable key layouts, the KBM is just as viable.

Both control schemes have their strengths, and neither feels inferior in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. However, if you’re planning to engage with the many mini-games, a controller does provide a more intuitive and enjoyable experience. So, pick the one that suits your playstyle, and dive into Majima’s pirate adventure the way you like it best.

