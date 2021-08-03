Like Skull & Bones, is Ubisoft’s most ambitious title, Beyond Good and Evil 2 also stuck on development hell?

A recent report revealed that Ubisoft’s pirate fantasy multiplayer adventure, Skull and Bones, is suffering through development hell, which has left fans wondering about Beyond Good and Evil 2

Originally announced at E3 2017, Skull & Bones promised to recapture the exciting feeling of being a pirate of the Caribbean from Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag in its ambitious multiplayer mode. However, Skull & Bones wasn’t the most ambitious title announced by Ubisoft in 2017.

Beyond Good and Evil 2, which has reportedly been in development since 2008, was also unveiled. Sicne then, apart from a slice of small gameplay and some concept arts, there hasn’t been any substantial showcase regarding the game.

This has led fans to wonder about the state of Beyond Good and Evil 2. Is it also stuck in a development hell like Skull & Bones?

What is the current state of Beyond Good and Evil 2?

2003’s Beyond Good and Evil was a critical hit. The story follows the adventures of Jade, an investigative reporter and martial artist, who works with a resistance movement to reveal a planet-wide alien conspiracy. The player controls Jade and allies, solving puzzles, fighting enemies and obtaining photographic evidence.

Michel Ancel, the director of Beyond Good and Evil, and the creator of the Rayman franchise, originally envisioned the game as the first part of a trilogy. However, a sequel has been in development hell for quite a while.

In 2008, a trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2 was leaked, which was confirmed nine years later in 2017. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is a prequel to the original game and takes place at least a generation before it.

Michel Ancel returned to direct the sequel and promised an amazing game. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is being made using a new engine called Voyager Engine, developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, which showcased gameplay generation.

The Game received a cinematic trailer in 2018, and a gameplay deep dive in 2019, showcasing augments, vehicles, Co-op and the spyglass mechanics.

During a 2020 sexual misconduct lawsuit against Ubisoft, Michel Ancel left the company in September. Before departing, he stated that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is in capable hands.

The recent report of Skull & Bones going through a development hell has left fans wondering about the current state of Ubisoft’s most ambitious game, Beyond Good and Evil 2.

